Losing German GP would be ‘Disappointing and Sad’ for Formula 1 – Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg thinks it would be a ‘big shame’ if this years German Grand Prix were to be the last, particularly with no contract in place with the Hockenheimring beyond this season.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team racer is one of two German’s on the grid this weekend, alongside Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, and he feels Germany not having a race in the future would be disappointing, particularly with the successful recent history of having the likes of Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher all become World Champion, and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport leading the way in the hybrid era.

“It would be a big shame, Germany being the car nation that we are, and to not have a grand prix would be disappointing and sad,” said Hülkenberg during the Thursday press conference in Germany. “I guess it comes down to commercial questions, simple as that.

“Germany has a big history in racing and in Formula 1 in particular. Maybe the nation is a little bit full or tired or racing, I don’t know, but we’ve always been around for decades, with Michael, with Mercedes, with Seb, with Nico before.

“Germans are a bit spoiled when it comes to that, because we’ve always been successful, we’ve always been around and I don’t know if it’s an effect of that, but I think ultimately it’s the commercial aspects that play the biggest part.”

Hülkenberg’s feelings were backed up by his fellow German Vettel, who feels the country are not prepared, as other nations are, to spend the money on hosting a Grand Prix, and that puts the future of Formula 1 in the country at risk.

“We are a car nation,” said Vettel. “I think probably it’s to do with the fact that generally you have to pay money to get a Grand Prix.

“Other nations are prepared to pay money. Other countries are prepared to fund the grand prix and I think that’s where the main problem is; Germany is not ready to spend money on having the grand prix, to advertise Formula 1, to advertise racing, to advertise Germany, to attract people coming here.”