Mid-Season Statistics: 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup

The first half of the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup has been a fascinating affair, with a three way championship battle shaping up amidst one of the most competitive in recent series history. To mark the halfway point of the year, we’ve crunched the numbers to bring you all the key statistics on the action so far:

Wins:

5 – Dorlin

3 – Coates

2 – Rivett

Podiums:

7 – Coates, Rivett

6 – Dorlin

4 – Rowbottom

3 – Jack McCarthy

1 – Lee Pattison, James Colburn, Bradley Burns

Top Six Finishes:

10 – Coates

9 – Rivett

7 – Dorlin

6 – Rowbottom, Michael Epps

5 – Pattison, McCarthy

4 – Colburn

3 – Burns, Dan Zelos

1 – Brett Lidsey, Zak Fulk

Top Ten Finishes:

10 – Coates, Epps

9 – Rivett

8 – Rowbottom, Dorlin, McCarthy, Burns

7 – Pattison, Colburn, Zelos

6 – Fulk

5 – Jade Edwards

4 – Sam Osborne

3 – Lidsey

Pole Positions:

4 – Coates

3 – Dorlin

1 – Rivett, McCarthy, Burns

Top Three Qualifying Results:

8 – Dorlin

7 – Coates

5 – Rivett

4 – McCarthy

2 – Burns, Zelos

1 – Rowbottom, Osborne

Qualifying Average:

3.00 – Dorlin

3.60 – Coates

3.70 – Rivett

6.80 – Colburn, Burns

7.20 – Zelos

7.30 – Rowbottom

7.50 – Pattison

8.00 – McCarthy

9.10 – Epps

Fastest Laps:

2 – Dorlin, Burns, Pattison, Rivett

1 – Coates, Fulk

Laps Led:

48 – Coates

47 – Dorlin

28 – Rivett

4 – Colburn

3 – Rowbottom

2 – Burns, McCarthy

Miles Led:

100.88 – Dorlin

85.40 – Coates

44.83 – Rivett

7.92 – Colburn

7.07 – Rowbottom

3.96 – Burns, McCarthy

Places Gained From Grid Position:

28 – Epps

26 – McCarthy

23 – Rowbottom

20 – Edwards

18 – Andy Wilmot

16 – Luke Warr

14 – Aaron Thompson, Jeff Alden

12 – Coates, Zelos

10 – Pattison, Fulk