Mid-Season Statistics: 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup

The first half of the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup has been a fascinating affair, with a three way championship battle shaping up amidst one of the most competitive in recent series history. To mark the halfway point of the year, we’ve crunched the numbers to bring you all the key statistics on the action so far:

 

Wins:

5 – Dorlin

3 – Coates

2 – Rivett

 

Podiums:

7 – Coates, Rivett

6 – Dorlin

4 – Rowbottom

3 – Jack McCarthy

1 – Lee Pattison, James Colburn, Bradley Burns

 

Top Six Finishes:

10 – Coates

9 – Rivett

7 – Dorlin

6 – Rowbottom, Michael Epps

5 – Pattison, McCarthy

4 – Colburn

3 – Burns, Dan Zelos

1 – Brett Lidsey, Zak Fulk

 

Top Ten Finishes:

10 – Coates, Epps

9 – Rivett

8 – Rowbottom, Dorlin, McCarthy, Burns

7 – Pattison, Colburn, Zelos

6 – Fulk

5 – Jade Edwards

4 – Sam Osborne

3 – Lidsey

 

Pole Positions:

4 – Coates

3 – Dorlin

1 – Rivett, McCarthy, Burns

 

Top Three Qualifying Results:

8 – Dorlin

7 – Coates

5 – Rivett

4 – McCarthy

2 – Burns, Zelos

1 – Rowbottom, Osborne

 

Qualifying Average:

3.00 – Dorlin

3.60 – Coates

3.70 – Rivett

6.80 – Colburn, Burns

7.20 – Zelos

7.30 – Rowbottom

7.50 – Pattison

8.00 – McCarthy

9.10 – Epps

 

Fastest Laps:

2 – Dorlin, Burns, Pattison, Rivett

1 – Coates, Fulk

 

Laps Led:

48 – Coates

47 – Dorlin

28 – Rivett

4 – Colburn

3 – Rowbottom

2 – Burns, McCarthy

 

Miles Led:

100.88 – Dorlin

85.40 – Coates

44.83 – Rivett

7.92 – Colburn

7.07 – Rowbottom

3.96 – Burns, McCarthy

 

Places Gained From Grid Position:

28 – Epps

26 – McCarthy

23 – Rowbottom

20 – Edwards

18 – Andy Wilmot

16 – Luke Warr

14 – Aaron Thompson, Jeff Alden

12 – Coates, Zelos

10 – Pattison, Fulk

