Mid-Season Statistics: 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup

The first half of the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup has been a fascinating affair, with a three way championship battle shaping up amidst one of the most competitive in recent series history. To mark the halfway point of the year, we’ve crunched the numbers to bring you all the key statistics on the action so far:
Wins:
5 – Dorlin
3 – Coates
2 – Rivett
Podiums:
7 – Coates, Rivett
6 – Dorlin
4 – Rowbottom
3 – Jack McCarthy
1 – Lee Pattison, James Colburn, Bradley Burns
Top Six Finishes:
10 – Coates
9 – Rivett
7 – Dorlin
6 – Rowbottom, Michael Epps
5 – Pattison, McCarthy
4 – Colburn
3 – Burns, Dan Zelos
1 – Brett Lidsey, Zak Fulk
Top Ten Finishes:
10 – Coates, Epps
9 – Rivett
8 – Rowbottom, Dorlin, McCarthy, Burns
7 – Pattison, Colburn, Zelos
6 – Fulk
5 – Jade Edwards
4 – Sam Osborne
3 – Lidsey
Pole Positions:
4 – Coates
3 – Dorlin
1 – Rivett, McCarthy, Burns
Top Three Qualifying Results:
8 – Dorlin
7 – Coates
5 – Rivett
4 – McCarthy
2 – Burns, Zelos
1 – Rowbottom, Osborne
Qualifying Average:
3.00 – Dorlin
3.60 – Coates
3.70 – Rivett
6.80 – Colburn, Burns
7.20 – Zelos
7.30 – Rowbottom
7.50 – Pattison
8.00 – McCarthy
9.10 – Epps
Fastest Laps:
2 – Dorlin, Burns, Pattison, Rivett
1 – Coates, Fulk
Laps Led:
48 – Coates
47 – Dorlin
28 – Rivett
4 – Colburn
3 – Rowbottom
2 – Burns, McCarthy
Miles Led:
100.88 – Dorlin
85.40 – Coates
44.83 – Rivett
7.92 – Colburn
7.07 – Rowbottom
3.96 – Burns, McCarthy
Places Gained From Grid Position:
28 – Epps
26 – McCarthy
23 – Rowbottom
20 – Edwards
18 – Andy Wilmot
16 – Luke Warr
14 – Aaron Thompson, Jeff Alden
12 – Coates, Zelos
10 – Pattison, Fulk