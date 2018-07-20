Nick Reeve and Specialized Motorsport to make Clio Cup début at Snetterton

Another driver has been added to the Renault UK Clio Cup roster from the Snetterton round onwards as Nick Reeve and the Specialized Motorsport squad are set to make their début when the series returns after the Summer break.

With new drivers in the form of Jack Young and Ben Colburn being confirmed for the series and the return of Nathan Edwards to WDE Motorsport after missing the past four race weekends. These additions will see the grid host twenty-three cars when the series kicks off again in Norfolk.

Reeve’s move however does leave the future of the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior championship in doubt as he was the last registered driver in the series.

With Specialized Motorsport, the sixteen year old is a previous race winner in the junior Clio Cup and also Ford Fiesta racing.

“This is a major step up from club racing but I’m going to try and take it all in my stride.” Commented the youngster from Romford about this deal.

“The plan is to do the remainder of this season with Specialized Motorsport so we can gain as much experience together as possible for a full season in 2019.

“I actually tested the Clio Cup car in senior spec at Snetterton a while ago and the pace was encouraging. It’ll be interesting to go up against drivers like Bradley Burns again who I know from previous experience.”

Specialized Team Principal Simon Horrobin is a former Clio Cup racer and he is aiming for the team to grow in the series.

“We have no real expectations – the Clio Cup is very competitive with some of the best drivers in the UK in it. On saying that we will be trying very hard – we have good experience of these cars and motor sport in general and Nick is a very exciting talent.

“We want to focus on him for the time being as we find our feet, but then look to add more drivers in future.”