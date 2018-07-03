Poor car balance puts Priaulx on back foot at Croft

British Formula 4 driver Sebastian Priaulx bounced back after poor car balance put him on the back foot at Croft.

Priaulx struggled in qualifying and during the opening race of the weekend, but was able to return to form after overnight work by the Arden squad.

“After showing so much promise in free practice on Friday, it is obviously very disappointing that we couldn’t be battling at the front this weekend, but we pushed hard throughout and I’m pleased we could end on a positive note with a top six finish,” he said.

“Unfortuntately, the car felt different on Saturday and I couldn’t quite get to grips with it across qualifying and the first race.

“However, the team worked hard to find a solution and it feels like we made some great progress with the car in the final race.”

Priaulx started the opening race of the weekend eighth and, despite struggling with the car, managed to climb up to seventh before a wide moment dropped him down the order. He was able to return to the track and pushed hard as he tried to recover positions but could only manage P10.

After overnight tinkering from the Arden squad, Priaulx was able to make strong progress during both Sunday races, but safety car periods hindered his races. He managed to take P7 in race two before a top six finish to round out the first half of the season.

“The summer break has come at an ideal time for us,” he said. “We want to be back fighting for podium finishes, so we’ve got five weeks until Snetterton to work with the team to ensure we have the best package possible to take into the second half of the season.”

Priaulx heads into the summer break sixth in the championship standings.