Preview: 2018 GP3 Series – Silverstone

The GP3 Series concludes its triple header this weekend at Silverstone. Home favourite Callum Ilott is on top of the championship standings after a strong weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Anthoine Hubert has fallen to second in the standings after a difficult weekend in Austria. Ilott claimed his second victory in the series last time out, taking 29 out of the maximum 31 points available on Saturday, as Jake Hughes won with ART Grand Prix for the first time. WHAT HAPPENED IN 2017 AT Silverstone? In the Feature Race, George Russell claimed the second victory of his GP3 career. Hubert and Alessio Lorandi were the podium finishers. Giuliano Alesi had finished in eighth place but Dorian Boccolacci who had finished in fifth was penalised and was classified in eighth now instead. This, rather controversially, meant that Boccolacci would start the Sprint Race on reverse grid pole. However, the Frenchman was unable to make the start with Alesi – starting from second – leading away the grid. From there Alesi held control of the race, surviving a safety car restart which allowed him to eek out a one second advantage before crossing the line ahead of Jack Aitken. You can read the full reports of what happened last year here: Feature Race | Sprint Race

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME AT The Red Bull Ring?

Saturday at the Red Bull Ring belonged to Ilott.

Having claimed ART’s first pole position of the season converted it into a lights-to-flag victory to win by four and a half seconds over Leonardo Pulcini.

It was a difficult start to the weekend for Hubert who having been looking to challenge for pole in qualifying ran wide and missed his opportunity.

Things did not get much better for the Frenchman who stopped on track just a lap later meaning he had to start the race from nineteenth place.

Looking to have had a strong recovery back into the points, Hubert was battling with David Beckmann over reverse grid pole when the Frenchman was hit from and spun by the late lunging Nikita Mazepin.

Hubert eventually crossed the line in seventeenth place.

On Sunday, it was another ART who emerged victorious with Hughes.

The Briton already had two GP3 victories to his name from his time as a DAMS driver in 2016.

Starting from fourth place, Hughes took advantage of Beckmann, Ryan Tveter and Alesi making contact at the first corner eliminating them all from the race.

Facing the challenge of Pedro Piquet behind, Hughes had to defend heavily from the Brazilian who got ahead of the Briton for a handful of laps.

Using the DRS that was still available to him, Hughes returned to the head of the race to take the win by just eight tenths of a second.

Leaving Spielberg, Ilott now leads the standings by six points over Hubert who left Austria without scoring any points.