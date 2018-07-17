Sirotkin hopeful for better Williams showing at Hockenheim

Sergey Sirotkin is hopeful that the Hockenheimring will suit the Williams Martini Racing package more than previous circuits, as they look to score their first points since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sirotkin is yet to score his maiden points finish in Formula 1, approximately halfway through his rookie season, but is able to lean on positive previous performances in Germany, including a GP2 Series feature race victory in 2016.

“I have very good memories from Hockenheim,” the 22-year-old said.

“I like this track, and it should suit our car better than other tracks have done.”

Sirotkin added that Williams are set to bring upgrades for both the German and Hungarian races, the last two before the series’ summer break. The team’s home race at the Silverstone International Circuit saw both Sirotkin and team-mate Lance Stroll spin in qualifying, due to a “catastrophic” aerodynamic stall at the diffuser when the DRS was activated and then de-activated.

Having changed the rear wing complex before the race, with positive effects, the team are hopeful that there will be no repeat performance this time.

“It will be exciting to see what our recent upgrades can bring us before the summer break,” Sirotkin added.

“It will be an important weekend for the team and I am looking forward to it.”

Williams stand last in the Constructors’ Championship, 12 points behind the rejuvenated Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, with Sirotkin the only driver yet to register – following Romain Grosjean‘s fourth place in Austria.