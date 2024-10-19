2024 Rallye du Maroc: Bradley Cox dominates en route to Rally2 title

The 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship’s Rally2 battle was effectively a two-man fight as Romain Dumontier fought to protect his crown whereas Bradley Cox hoped to usurp the throne.
Dumontier entered the Rallye du Maroc clinging to an eight-point lead over Cox after narrowly beating him at the Desafío Ruta 40. After coming up short in Argentina, Cox seemed to have a fire light up inside him at Morocco.
The South African already had plenty of momentum as the Rallye du Maroc’s defending Rally2 winner, and it carried over into the 2024 edition as he was the fastest points-eligible rider in each of the first four legs. Three straight outright stage wins from Monday through Wednesday allowed him to surge to a nearly fifteen-minute advantage on non-points rider Edgar Canet after Stage #3, and over forty-four minutes on Dumontier.
Although Dumontier had finished second in 2023 to secure the championship, he struggled to recapture the magic. A disastrous Stage #4 in which he made multiple navigation mistakes ultimately doomed his chances, leaving him over an hour back of Cox going into the final day.
Dumontier managed to save some face by finishing Stage #5 in third and tops among W2RC riders, though it hardly made a dent in the overall as Cox finished just thirty-one seconds behind him. As such, Dumontier settled for seventh and off the podium among points-earning riders in his worst career W2RC finish.
“Three years ago, a lot of people helped me to get into this sport and I’m so privileged to have everyone still with me today,” wrote Cox. He also called it “amazing” to win the title in the same season that his close friend and Botswanan Ross Branch secured the RallyGP championship.
Canet, a 19-year-old who showcased plenty of speed at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, finished second and just four minutes back. Michael Docherty completed the BAS World KTM Racing Team podium sweep in his racing return after missing the last two rounds with a fractured pelvis.
Docherty held off Dakar Rally winner Harith Noah, who won Stage #4, for third. The penultimate stage marked some surprise developments as Tobias Ebster, the Dakar’s Original by Motul victor, was the top W2RC rider.
Although Canet’s third won him the race’s Junior Trophy for those under the age of 25, sixth-placed Konrad Dąbrowski secured the Junior championship since he was competing for points unlike Canet. This also applied to the Veteran Trophy, where David Casteu finished tenth to win Morocco’s trophy but Sebastián Urquía claimed the W2RC-wide honour.
Mathieu Dovèze and Jean-Loup Lepan were the only points-eligible competitors to retire from the race due to crashes. Dovèze hurt his shoulder in a Stage #1 crash while Lepan, who was fourth in points entering Morocco, fell the following day and suffered a rash of injuries that included haemopneumothorax and fractures to his left shoulder blade, pelvis, four thoracic vertebrae, ten of his ribs, and lumbar vertebra. Lepan underwent surgery in a Moroccan intensive care unit for a bleeding lung before returning to France, where back surgery was successful and allowed him to start walking again with a brace on Thursday.
Carter Klein, the younger brother of 2022 Rally2 champion Mason Klein and the current SCORE International Pro Moto Unlimited points leader, finished an impressive eighth overall in his W2RC début. He was also the highest placing Husqvarna rider.
Trial star Sandra Gómez won the Women Trophy in her first race as a Fantic rally factory rider with a twenty-seventh, placing ahead of fellow Fantic competitor Carla Scaglioni and Steff Rowe.
Rally2 rider Frédéric Baudry passed away from injuries sustained in a Stage #1 fall. His Nomade Racing team honoured him at the finish with a group photo alongside race director David Castéra and his #69 bib.
“The entire Nomade Racing Team could not finish this Rallye du Maroc without paying tribute to Fred Baudry,” begins a team statement. “It was with great emotion that we brought his bib number under the finish arch.
“Our thoughts are with Karine, Allan, and Coralie.”
Rally2 overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|18
|Bradley Cox
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|16:30:11
|Leader
|2
|37
|Edgar Canet*
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|16:34:13
|+ 04:02
|3
|22
|Michael Docherty
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|16:43:14
|+ 13:03
|4
|54
|Harith Noah*
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team
|16:47:35
|+ 17:24
|5
|96
|Tobias Ebster
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|16:56:10
|+ 25:59
|6
|26
|Konrad Dąbrowski
|DUUST Rally Team
|17:22:20
|+ 52:09
|7
|16
|Romain Dumontier
|Team Dumontier Racing
|17:36:08
|+ 1:05:57
|8
|104
|Carter Klein*
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|18:14:10
|+ 1:43:59
|9
|39
|Benjamin Melot*
|Team Esprit KTM
|18:27:55
|+ 1:57:44
|10
|32
|David Casteu*
|Team Casteu Trophy
|18:28:36
|+ 1:58:25
|11
|38
|Jeremy Miroir*
|Fantic Rally Team
|18:31:43
|+ 2:01:32
|12
|55
|Mike Wiedemann*
|Wiedemann Motorsports
|18:34:16
|+ 2:04:05
|13
|64
|Jeremías Pascual*
|Pedregà Team
|18:40:03
|+ 2:09:52
|14
|40
|Josep Pedró Subirats*
|Pedregà Team
|19:05:45
|+ 2:35:34
|15
|63
|Arnau Lledó*
|Pedregà Team
|19:14:19
|+ 2:44:08
|16
|33
|Jan Brabec
|Stojrent Racing
|19:33:12
|+ 3:03:01
|17
|70
|Nerimantas Jucius*
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|19:38:03
|+ 3:07:52
|18
|56
|Julien Dalbec*
|Team SMX Concept
|19:39:59
|+ 3:09:48
|19
|43
|Juan Santiago Rostan*
|Xraids Experience
|19:42:20
|+ 3:12:09
|20
|86
|Rolando Martinez*
|Xraids Experience
|19:51:38
|+ 3:21:27
|21
|48
|Juan Puga*
|Joyride Race Service
|19:55:43
|+ 3:25:32
|22
|41
|Tomás de Gavardo*
|Fantic Rally Team
|20:11:19
|+ 3:41:08
|23
|51
|Jérémie Gerber*
|Nomade Racing
|20:19:50
|+ 3:49:39
|24
|45
|Sunier*
|Kove Moto
|20:45:20
|+ 4:15:09
|25
|141
|Florian Bancilhon*
|Team Casteu Trophy
|21:09:40
|+ 4:39:29
|26
|122
|Adam Peschel*
|Fesh Fesh
|21:11:25
|+ 4:41:14
|27
|62
|Sandra Gómez*
|Fantic Rally Team
|21:17:26
|+ 4:47:15
|28
|57
|Adrien Costes*
|Nomade Racing
|21:39:34
|+ 5:09:23
|29
|52
|Mathieu Troquier*
|Moto Club du Vieil Armand Cernay
|21:42:57
|+ 5:12:46
|30
|150
|Maximilian Schek*
|Wiedemann Motorsports
|21:47:22
|+ 5:17:11
|31
|59
|Filip Grot*
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|21:47:27
|+ 5:17:16
|32
|44
|Filippo Pietri*
|Solarys Racing
|21:58:27
|+ 5:28:16
|33
|106
|Nicolas Horeaux*
|Nomade Racing
|22:01:30
|+ 5:31:19
|34
|149
|Matthieu Cauvin*
|Nomade Racing
|22:10:56
|+ 5:40:45
|35
|130
|Francisco Alvarez Niño*
|Joyride Race Service
|22:16:42
|+ 5:46:31
|36
|97
|Loïs d’Abbadie*
|Nomade Racing
|22:32:28
|+ 6:02:17
|37
|119
|Joan Carles Guillén Turon*
|Pedregà Team
|22:34:15
|+ 6:04:04
|38
|117
|Edvard Sokolovskij*
|AG Dakar School
|22:35:56
|+ 6:05:45
|39
|49
|Marshall Méplon*
|MMX Competition
|22:37:53
|+ 6:07:42
|40
|58
|Fabian Von Thüngen*
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|22:39:18
|+ 6:09:07
|41
|85
|Lucas Poch Sagnier*
|Pedregà Team
|22:40:55
|+ 6:10:44
|42
|154
|Yann Di Mauro*
|RS Moto
|23:01:14
|+ 6:31:03
|43
|112
|Saulius Klevinskas*
|AG Dakar School
|23:10:32
|+ 6:40:21
|44
|61
|Borja Pérez Casimiro*
|Melilla Ciudad Del Deporte La Salle
|23:26:55
|+ 6:56:44
|45
|20
|Jiří Brož*
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|23:40:44
|+ 7:10:33
|46
|60
|Matthieu Jauffraud*
|Jauffraud Racing Team
|23:42:29
|+ 7:12:18
|47
|77
|Lorenzo Maestrami*
|RS Moto
|23:46:59
|+ 7:16:48
|48
|83
|Shinya Fujiwara*
|Fantic Rally Team
|23:52:45
|+ 7:22:34
|49
|116
|Adriá Pascuet*
|Joyride Race Service
|23:57:57
|+ 7:27:46
|50
|155
|Markus Hertlein*
|Wiedemann Motorsports
|23:58:23
|+ 7:28:12
|51
|143
|Charles Pick*
|Nomade Racing
|24:29:02
|+ 7:58:51
|52
|114
|Robert Przybyłowski*
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|24:40:37
|+ 8:10:26
|53
|118
|Benjamin Lepelley*
|MD Rallye Sport
|24:42:28
|+ 8:12:17
|54
|144
|Ashish Raorane*
|Xraids Experience
|24:45:50
|+ 8:15:39
|55
|152
|Carlos López Belloso*
|Pedregà Team
|24:58:32
|+ 8:28:21
|56
|103
|Bruno Bony*
|Team Casteu Trophy
|25:19:23
|+ 8:49:12
|57
|139
|Romain Bouzigon*
|Team Esprit KTM
|25:24:20
|+ 8:54:09
|58
|79
|Sergi Fernández García*
|Pedregà Team
|25:31:43
|+ 9:01:32
|59
|123
|Óscar Hernández Paños*
|Fantic Rally Team
|25:34:54
|+ 9:04:43
|60
|138
|Juan Jose Martinez Garcia*
|Fantic Rally Team
|25:53:24
|+ 9:23:13
|61
|133
|Antoine Detourbet*
|Antoine Detourbet
|25:53:46
|+ 9:23:35
|62
|120
|François Lemariey*
|MD Rallye Sport
|26:21:58
|+ 9:51:47
|63
|132
|Pierrick Babin*
|Team RS Concept
|27:22:59
|+ 10:52:48
|64
|95
|Guillaume Jaunin*
|Nomade Racing
|27:24:10
|+ 10:53:59
|65
|91
|Jacek Bartoszek*
|Leonardo Team
|27:41:49
|+ 11:11:38
|66
|147
|Florian Le Mercier*
|Nomade Racing
|27:47:33
|+ 11:17:22
|67
|81
|Dominique Cizeau Girault*
|Xraids Experience
|28:08:37
|+ 11:38:26
|68
|109
|Nuno Silva*
|Old Friends Rally Team
|28:42:16
|+ 12:12:05
|69
|105
|Gediminas Satkus*
|AG Dakar School
|28:59:49
|+ 12:29:38
|70
|128
|Carla Scaglioni*
|Fantic Rally Team
|29:19:51
|+ 12:49:40
|71
|121
|Henry Cubides*
|Joyride Race Service
|32:04:20
|+ 15:34:09
|72
|94
|Juan Carlos Torres Maxia*
|Motoclub Albacete
|33:44:34
|+ 17:14:23
|73
|142
|Shingo Sugimura*
|Fantic Rally Team
|33:50:08
|+ 17:19:57
|74
|87
|Steff Rowe*
|LG Rally
|33:52:58
|+ 17:22:47
|75
|67
|Stéphane Bouvier*
|Drag’on Rally Race Service
|34:09:54
|+ 17:39:43
|76
|65
|Modestas Siliunas*
|AG Dakar School
|37:15:42
|+ 20:45:31
|77
|136
|Yuji Kahara*
|Fantic Rally Team
|41:48:45
|+ 25:18:34
|78
|140
|Joan Viñals Jul*
|Joyride Race Service
|44:36:52
|+ 28:06:41
|79
|73
|Ludwig Messager*
|LB Racing Team Baujue
|45:23:22
|+ 28:53:11
|80
|98
|Andrea Winkler*
|Motoclub Yashica
|49:41:42
|+ 33:11:31
|81
|72
|Paul Costes*
|Nomade Racing
|49:52:44
|+ 33:22:33
|82
|148
|Thibault Boucherot*
|Nomade Racing
|50:36:05
|+ 34:05:54
|83
|35
|Sebastián Urquía
|Xraids Experience
|69:13:24
|+ 52:43:13
|84
|66
|Neels Theric*
|Kove Moto
|70:17:28
|+ 53:47:17
|85
|127
|Benjamin Pousset*
|Association Live in a rear wheel
|71:55:22
|+ 55:25:11
|86
|131
|Benjamin Perinet*
|Association Live in a rear wheel
|74:23:02
|+ 57:52:51
|87
|125
|Javier Ibañez Muñoz*
|Pedregà Team
|75:53:27
|+ 59:23:16
|88
|111
|Ginés Belzunces Viúdez*
|Club Aventura Touareg
|81:00:21
|+ 64:30:10
|89
|137
|Gustavo Milutín*
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|81:53:17
|+ 65:23:06
|90
|100
|Mickaël Morin*
|Mickaël Morin
|84:39:56
|+ 68:09:45
|91
|146
|Luca Passone*
|RS Moto
|88:47:05
|+ 72:16:54
|92
|82
|Guillaume Rosier*
|Team RS Concept
|111:38:08
|+ 95:07:57
|DNF
|28
|Mathieu Dovèze
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|36
|Tommaso Montanari*
|Fantic Rally Team
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|69
|Frédéric Baudry*
|Nomade Racing
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|75
|Jorge Escobedo Gil*
|Pedregà Team
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|76
|Jean-Loup Lepan
|DUUST Rally Team
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|78
|Francisco Arredondo*
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|80
|Leonardo Cola*
|Joyride Race Service
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|84
|José Ramón Colomar Pallarés*
|Joyride Race Service
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|90
|Ferran Zaragoza*
|Pedregà Team
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|92
|Antoine Rigaudeau*
|Team Oxmoto
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|99
|Jorge Brandão*
|Old Friends Rally Team
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|107
|Jose Vicente Fernandez*
|Club Aventura Touareg
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|110
|Landry Maillet*
|Team Oxmoto
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|126
|Pablo Diez Negrete*
|Joyride Race Service
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|135
|Alessandro Rigoni*
|Solarys Racing
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|145
|Johann Jakob*
|Jak Racing
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|151
|Maxime Bouju*
|Team RS Concept
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|153
|Pierre Monjou*
|Drag’on Rally Race Service
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|156
|Pierre Lerosier*
|Team RS Concept
|DNF
|N/A
Italics – Veteran Trophy
Underscore – Woman Trophy
Rally2 stage winners
|Stage
|Rider
|Time
|Prologue
|Edgar Canet*
|17:38.3
|Stage #1
|Bradley Cox
|2:24:23
|Stage #2
|Bradley Cox
|3:29:14
|Stage #3
|Bradley Cox
|3:43:52
|Stage #4
|Harith Noah*
|3:43:17
|Stage #5
|Edgar Canet*
|2:34:53
W2RC Rally2 standings
Riders’ standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Bradley Cox
|100
|Leader
|2
|Romain Dumontier
|94
|– 6
|3
|Konrad Dąbrowski
|73
|– 27
|4
|Jean-Loup Lepan
|57
|– 43
|5
|Jan Brabec
|45
|– 55
|6
|Mathieu Dovèze
|33
|– 67
|7
|Tobias Ebster
|30
|– 70
|T-8
|Michael Docherty
|20
|– 80
|T-8
|Toni Mulec
|20
|– 80
|10
|Jiří Brož
|16
|– 84
|11
|Diego Llanos
|15
|– 85
|T-12
|Sebastián Urquía
|12
|– 88
|T-12
|Charan Moore
|12
|– 88
|14
|Sébastien Herbet
|11
|– 89
|15
|Charlie Herbst
|8
|– 92
|16
|David McBride
|6
|– 94
|17
|Oran O’Kelly
|5
|– 95
|18
|Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil
|2
|– 98
Junior Trophy
|Rank
|Rider
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Konrad Dąbrowski
|138
|Leader
Veteran Trophy
|Rank
|Rider
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Sebastián Urquía
|55
|Leader
|2
|Sébastien Herbet
|49
|– 6
|3
|David McBride
|38
|– 17
|4
|Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil
|20
|– 35