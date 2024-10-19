World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Bradley Cox dominates en route to Rally2 title

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

The 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship’s Rally2 battle was effectively a two-man fight as Romain Dumontier fought to protect his crown whereas Bradley Cox hoped to usurp the throne.

Dumontier entered the Rallye du Maroc clinging to an eight-point lead over Cox after narrowly beating him at the Desafío Ruta 40. After coming up short in Argentina, Cox seemed to have a fire light up inside him at Morocco.

The South African already had plenty of momentum as the Rallye du Maroc’s defending Rally2 winner, and it carried over into the 2024 edition as he was the fastest points-eligible rider in each of the first four legs. Three straight outright stage wins from Monday through Wednesday allowed him to surge to a nearly fifteen-minute advantage on non-points rider Edgar Canet after Stage #3, and over forty-four minutes on Dumontier.

Although Dumontier had finished second in 2023 to secure the championship, he struggled to recapture the magic. A disastrous Stage #4 in which he made multiple navigation mistakes ultimately doomed his chances, leaving him over an hour back of Cox going into the final day.

Dumontier managed to save some face by finishing Stage #5 in third and tops among W2RC riders, though it hardly made a dent in the overall as Cox finished just thirty-one seconds behind him. As such, Dumontier settled for seventh and off the podium among points-earning riders in his worst career W2RC finish.

“Three years ago, a lot of people helped me to get into this sport and I’m so privileged to have everyone still with me today,” wrote Cox. He also called it “amazing” to win the title in the same season that his close friend and Botswanan Ross Branch secured the RallyGP championship.

Canet, a 19-year-old who showcased plenty of speed at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, finished second and just four minutes back. Michael Docherty completed the BAS World KTM Racing Team podium sweep in his racing return after missing the last two rounds with a fractured pelvis.

Docherty held off Dakar Rally winner Harith Noah, who won Stage #4, for third. The penultimate stage marked some surprise developments as Tobias Ebster, the Dakar’s Original by Motul victor, was the top W2RC rider.

Although Canet’s third won him the race’s Junior Trophy for those under the age of 25, sixth-placed Konrad Dąbrowski secured the Junior championship since he was competing for points unlike Canet. This also applied to the Veteran Trophy, where David Casteu finished tenth to win Morocco’s trophy but Sebastián Urquía claimed the W2RC-wide honour.

Mathieu Dovèze and Jean-Loup Lepan were the only points-eligible competitors to retire from the race due to crashes. Dovèze hurt his shoulder in a Stage #1 crash while Lepan, who was fourth in points entering Morocco, fell the following day and suffered a rash of injuries that included haemopneumothorax and fractures to his left shoulder blade, pelvis, four thoracic vertebrae, ten of his ribs, and lumbar vertebra. Lepan underwent surgery in a Moroccan intensive care unit for a bleeding lung before returning to France, where back surgery was successful and allowed him to start walking again with a brace on Thursday.

Carter Klein, the younger brother of 2022 Rally2 champion Mason Klein and the current SCORE International Pro Moto Unlimited points leader, finished an impressive eighth overall in his W2RC début. He was also the highest placing Husqvarna rider.

Trial star Sandra Gómez won the Women Trophy in her first race as a Fantic rally factory rider with a twenty-seventh, placing ahead of fellow Fantic competitor Carla Scaglioni and Steff Rowe.

Rally2 rider Frédéric Baudry passed away from injuries sustained in a Stage #1 fall. His Nomade Racing team honoured him at the finish with a group photo alongside race director David Castéra and his #69 bib.

“The entire Nomade Racing Team could not finish this Rallye du Maroc without paying tribute to Fred Baudry,” begins a team statement. “It was with great emotion that we brought his bib number under the finish arch.

“Our thoughts are with Karine, Allan, and Coralie.”

Rally2 overall results

FinishNumberRiderTeamTimeMargin
118Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team16:30:11Leader
237Edgar Canet*BAS World KTM Racing Team16:34:13+ 04:02
322Michael DochertyBAS World KTM Racing Team16:43:14+ 13:03
454Harith Noah*Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team16:47:35+ 17:24
596Tobias EbsterBAS World KTM Racing Team16:56:10+ 25:59
626Konrad DąbrowskiDUUST Rally Team17:22:20+ 52:09
716Romain DumontierTeam Dumontier Racing17:36:08+ 1:05:57
8104Carter Klein*HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing18:14:10+ 1:43:59
939Benjamin Melot*Team Esprit KTM18:27:55+ 1:57:44
1032David Casteu*Team Casteu Trophy18:28:36+ 1:58:25
1138Jeremy Miroir*Fantic Rally Team18:31:43+ 2:01:32
1255Mike Wiedemann*Wiedemann Motorsports18:34:16+ 2:04:05
1364Jeremías Pascual*Pedregà Team18:40:03+ 2:09:52
1440Josep Pedró Subirats*Pedregà Team19:05:45+ 2:35:34
1563Arnau Lledó*Pedregà Team19:14:19+ 2:44:08
1633Jan BrabecStojrent Racing19:33:12+ 3:03:01
1770Nerimantas Jucius*HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing19:38:03+ 3:07:52
1856Julien Dalbec*Team SMX Concept19:39:59+ 3:09:48
1943Juan Santiago Rostan*Xraids Experience19:42:20+ 3:12:09
2086Rolando Martinez*Xraids Experience19:51:38+ 3:21:27
2148Juan Puga*Joyride Race Service19:55:43+ 3:25:32
2241Tomás de Gavardo*Fantic Rally Team20:11:19+ 3:41:08
2351Jérémie Gerber*Nomade Racing20:19:50+ 3:49:39
2445Sunier*Kove Moto20:45:20+ 4:15:09
25141Florian Bancilhon*Team Casteu Trophy21:09:40+ 4:39:29
26122Adam Peschel*Fesh Fesh21:11:25+ 4:41:14
2762Sandra Gómez*Fantic Rally Team21:17:26+ 4:47:15
2857Adrien Costes*Nomade Racing21:39:34+ 5:09:23
2952Mathieu Troquier*Moto Club du Vieil Armand Cernay21:42:57+ 5:12:46
30150Maximilian Schek*Wiedemann Motorsports21:47:22+ 5:17:11
3159Filip Grot*BAS World KTM Racing Team21:47:27+ 5:17:16
3244Filippo Pietri*Solarys Racing21:58:27+ 5:28:16
33106Nicolas Horeaux*Nomade Racing22:01:30+ 5:31:19
34149Matthieu Cauvin*Nomade Racing22:10:56+ 5:40:45
35130Francisco Alvarez Niño*Joyride Race Service22:16:42+ 5:46:31
3697Loïs d’Abbadie*Nomade Racing22:32:28+ 6:02:17
37119Joan Carles Guillén Turon*Pedregà Team22:34:15+ 6:04:04
38117Edvard Sokolovskij*AG Dakar School22:35:56+ 6:05:45
3949Marshall Méplon*MMX Competition22:37:53+ 6:07:42
4058Fabian Von Thüngen*HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing22:39:18+ 6:09:07
4185Lucas Poch Sagnier*Pedregà Team22:40:55+ 6:10:44
42154Yann Di Mauro*RS Moto23:01:14+ 6:31:03
43112Saulius Klevinskas*AG Dakar School23:10:32+ 6:40:21
4461Borja Pérez Casimiro*Melilla Ciudad Del Deporte La Salle23:26:55+ 6:56:44
4520Jiří Brož*BAS World KTM Racing Team23:40:44+ 7:10:33
4660Matthieu Jauffraud*Jauffraud Racing Team23:42:29+ 7:12:18
4777Lorenzo Maestrami*RS Moto23:46:59+ 7:16:48
4883Shinya Fujiwara*Fantic Rally Team23:52:45+ 7:22:34
49116Adriá Pascuet*Joyride Race Service23:57:57+ 7:27:46
50155Markus Hertlein*Wiedemann Motorsports23:58:23+ 7:28:12
51143Charles Pick*Nomade Racing24:29:02+ 7:58:51
52114Robert Przybyłowski*HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing24:40:37+ 8:10:26
53118Benjamin Lepelley*MD Rallye Sport24:42:28+ 8:12:17
54144Ashish Raorane*Xraids Experience24:45:50+ 8:15:39
55152Carlos López Belloso*Pedregà Team24:58:32+ 8:28:21
56103Bruno Bony*Team Casteu Trophy25:19:23+ 8:49:12
57139Romain Bouzigon*Team Esprit KTM25:24:20+ 8:54:09
5879Sergi Fernández García*Pedregà Team25:31:43+ 9:01:32
59123Óscar Hernández Paños*Fantic Rally Team25:34:54+ 9:04:43
60138Juan Jose Martinez Garcia*Fantic Rally Team25:53:24+ 9:23:13
61133Antoine Detourbet*Antoine Detourbet25:53:46+ 9:23:35
62120François Lemariey*MD Rallye Sport26:21:58+ 9:51:47
63132Pierrick Babin*Team RS Concept27:22:59+ 10:52:48
6495Guillaume Jaunin*Nomade Racing27:24:10+ 10:53:59
6591Jacek Bartoszek*Leonardo Team27:41:49+ 11:11:38
66147Florian Le Mercier*Nomade Racing27:47:33+ 11:17:22
6781Dominique Cizeau Girault*Xraids Experience28:08:37+ 11:38:26
68109Nuno Silva*Old Friends Rally Team28:42:16+ 12:12:05
69105Gediminas Satkus*AG Dakar School28:59:49+ 12:29:38
70128Carla Scaglioni*Fantic Rally Team29:19:51+ 12:49:40
71121Henry Cubides*Joyride Race Service32:04:20+ 15:34:09
7294Juan Carlos Torres Maxia*Motoclub Albacete33:44:34+ 17:14:23
73142Shingo Sugimura*Fantic Rally Team33:50:08+ 17:19:57
7487Steff Rowe*LG Rally33:52:58+ 17:22:47
7567Stéphane Bouvier*Drag’on Rally Race Service34:09:54+ 17:39:43
7665Modestas Siliunas*AG Dakar School37:15:42+ 20:45:31
77136Yuji Kahara*Fantic Rally Team41:48:45+ 25:18:34
78140Joan Viñals Jul*Joyride Race Service44:36:52+ 28:06:41
7973Ludwig Messager*LB Racing Team Baujue45:23:22+ 28:53:11
8098Andrea Winkler*Motoclub Yashica49:41:42+ 33:11:31
8172Paul Costes*Nomade Racing49:52:44+ 33:22:33
82148Thibault Boucherot*Nomade Racing50:36:05+ 34:05:54
8335Sebastián UrquíaXraids Experience69:13:24+ 52:43:13
8466Neels Theric*Kove Moto70:17:28+ 53:47:17
85127Benjamin Pousset*Association Live in a rear wheel71:55:22+ 55:25:11
86131Benjamin Perinet*Association Live in a rear wheel74:23:02+ 57:52:51
87125Javier Ibañez Muñoz*Pedregà Team75:53:27+ 59:23:16
88111Ginés Belzunces Viúdez*Club Aventura Touareg81:00:21+ 64:30:10
89137Gustavo Milutín*HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing81:53:17+ 65:23:06
90100Mickaël Morin*Mickaël Morin84:39:56+ 68:09:45
91146Luca Passone*RS Moto88:47:05+ 72:16:54
9282Guillaume Rosier*Team RS Concept111:38:08+ 95:07:57
DNF28Mathieu DovèzeBAS World KTM Racing TeamDNFN/A
DNF36Tommaso Montanari*Fantic Rally TeamDNFN/A
DNF69Frédéric Baudry*Nomade RacingDNFN/A
DNF75Jorge Escobedo Gil*Pedregà TeamDNFN/A
DNF76Jean-Loup LepanDUUST Rally TeamDNFN/A
DNF78Francisco Arredondo*BAS World KTM Racing TeamDNFN/A
DNF80Leonardo Cola*Joyride Race ServiceDNFN/A
DNF84José Ramón Colomar Pallarés*Joyride Race ServiceDNFN/A
DNF90Ferran Zaragoza*Pedregà TeamDNFN/A
DNF92Antoine Rigaudeau*Team OxmotoDNFN/A
DNF99Jorge Brandão*Old Friends Rally TeamDNFN/A
DNF107Jose Vicente Fernandez*Club Aventura TouaregDNFN/A
DNF110Landry Maillet*Team OxmotoDNFN/A
DNF126Pablo Diez Negrete*Joyride Race ServiceDNFN/A
DNF135Alessandro Rigoni*Solarys RacingDNFN/A
DNF145Johann Jakob*Jak RacingDNFN/A
DNF151Maxime Bouju*Team RS ConceptDNFN/A
DNF153Pierre Monjou*Drag’on Rally Race ServiceDNFN/A
DNF156Pierre Lerosier*Team RS ConceptDNFN/A
Bold – Junior Trophy
Italics – Veteran Trophy
Underscore – Woman Trophy

Rally2 stage winners

StageRiderTime
PrologueEdgar Canet*17:38.3
Stage #1Bradley Cox2:24:23
Stage #2Bradley Cox3:29:14
Stage #3Bradley Cox3:43:52
Stage #4Harith Noah*3:43:17
Stage #5Edgar Canet*2:34:53

W2RC Rally2 standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Riders’ standings

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Bradley Cox100Leader
2Romain Dumontier94– 6
3Konrad Dąbrowski73– 27
4Jean-Loup Lepan57– 43
5Jan Brabec45– 55
6Mathieu Dovèze33– 67
7Tobias Ebster30– 70
T-8Michael Docherty20– 80
T-8Toni Mulec20– 80
10Jiří Brož16– 84
11Diego Llanos15– 85
T-12Sebastián Urquía12– 88
T-12Charan Moore12– 88
14Sébastien Herbet11– 89
15Charlie Herbst8– 92
16David McBride6– 94
17Oran O’Kelly5– 95
18Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil2– 98

Junior Trophy

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Konrad Dąbrowski138Leader

Veteran Trophy

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Sebastián Urquía55Leader
2Sébastien Herbet49– 6
3David McBride38– 17
4Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil20– 35
