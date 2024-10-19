2024 Rallye du Maroc: Bradley Cox dominates en route to Rally2 title

The 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship’s Rally2 battle was effectively a two-man fight as Romain Dumontier fought to protect his crown whereas Bradley Cox hoped to usurp the throne.

Dumontier entered the Rallye du Maroc clinging to an eight-point lead over Cox after narrowly beating him at the Desafío Ruta 40. After coming up short in Argentina, Cox seemed to have a fire light up inside him at Morocco.

The South African already had plenty of momentum as the Rallye du Maroc’s defending Rally2 winner, and it carried over into the 2024 edition as he was the fastest points-eligible rider in each of the first four legs. Three straight outright stage wins from Monday through Wednesday allowed him to surge to a nearly fifteen-minute advantage on non-points rider Edgar Canet after Stage #3, and over forty-four minutes on Dumontier.

Although Dumontier had finished second in 2023 to secure the championship, he struggled to recapture the magic. A disastrous Stage #4 in which he made multiple navigation mistakes ultimately doomed his chances, leaving him over an hour back of Cox going into the final day.

Dumontier managed to save some face by finishing Stage #5 in third and tops among W2RC riders, though it hardly made a dent in the overall as Cox finished just thirty-one seconds behind him. As such, Dumontier settled for seventh and off the podium among points-earning riders in his worst career W2RC finish.

“Three years ago, a lot of people helped me to get into this sport and I’m so privileged to have everyone still with me today,” wrote Cox. He also called it “amazing” to win the title in the same season that his close friend and Botswanan Ross Branch secured the RallyGP championship.

Canet, a 19-year-old who showcased plenty of speed at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, finished second and just four minutes back. Michael Docherty completed the BAS World KTM Racing Team podium sweep in his racing return after missing the last two rounds with a fractured pelvis.

Docherty held off Dakar Rally winner Harith Noah, who won Stage #4, for third. The penultimate stage marked some surprise developments as Tobias Ebster, the Dakar’s Original by Motul victor, was the top W2RC rider.

Although Canet’s third won him the race’s Junior Trophy for those under the age of 25, sixth-placed Konrad Dąbrowski secured the Junior championship since he was competing for points unlike Canet. This also applied to the Veteran Trophy, where David Casteu finished tenth to win Morocco’s trophy but Sebastián Urquía claimed the W2RC-wide honour.

Mathieu Dovèze and Jean-Loup Lepan were the only points-eligible competitors to retire from the race due to crashes. Dovèze hurt his shoulder in a Stage #1 crash while Lepan, who was fourth in points entering Morocco, fell the following day and suffered a rash of injuries that included haemopneumothorax and fractures to his left shoulder blade, pelvis, four thoracic vertebrae, ten of his ribs, and lumbar vertebra. Lepan underwent surgery in a Moroccan intensive care unit for a bleeding lung before returning to France, where back surgery was successful and allowed him to start walking again with a brace on Thursday.

Carter Klein, the younger brother of 2022 Rally2 champion Mason Klein and the current SCORE International Pro Moto Unlimited points leader, finished an impressive eighth overall in his W2RC début. He was also the highest placing Husqvarna rider.

Trial star Sandra Gómez won the Women Trophy in her first race as a Fantic rally factory rider with a twenty-seventh, placing ahead of fellow Fantic competitor Carla Scaglioni and Steff Rowe.

Rally2 rider Frédéric Baudry passed away from injuries sustained in a Stage #1 fall. His Nomade Racing team honoured him at the finish with a group photo alongside race director David Castéra and his #69 bib.

“The entire Nomade Racing Team could not finish this Rallye du Maroc without paying tribute to Fred Baudry,” begins a team statement. “It was with great emotion that we brought his bib number under the finish arch.

“Our thoughts are with Karine, Allan, and Coralie.”

Rally2 overall results

Finish Number Rider Team Time Margin 1 18 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 16:30:11 Leader 2 37 Edgar Canet* BAS World KTM Racing Team 16:34:13 + 04:02 3 22 Michael Docherty BAS World KTM Racing Team 16:43:14 + 13:03 4 54 Harith Noah* Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team 16:47:35 + 17:24 5 96 Tobias Ebster BAS World KTM Racing Team 16:56:10 + 25:59 6 26 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Rally Team 17:22:20 + 52:09 7 16 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing 17:36:08 + 1:05:57 8 104 Carter Klein* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 18:14:10 + 1:43:59 9 39 Benjamin Melot* Team Esprit KTM 18:27:55 + 1:57:44 10 32 David Casteu* Team Casteu Trophy 18:28:36 + 1:58:25 11 38 Jeremy Miroir* Fantic Rally Team 18:31:43 + 2:01:32 12 55 Mike Wiedemann* Wiedemann Motorsports 18:34:16 + 2:04:05 13 64 Jeremías Pascual* Pedregà Team 18:40:03 + 2:09:52 14 40 Josep Pedró Subirats* Pedregà Team 19:05:45 + 2:35:34 15 63 Arnau Lledó* Pedregà Team 19:14:19 + 2:44:08 16 33 Jan Brabec Stojrent Racing 19:33:12 + 3:03:01 17 70 Nerimantas Jucius* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 19:38:03 + 3:07:52 18 56 Julien Dalbec* Team SMX Concept 19:39:59 + 3:09:48 19 43 Juan Santiago Rostan* Xraids Experience 19:42:20 + 3:12:09 20 86 Rolando Martinez* Xraids Experience 19:51:38 + 3:21:27 21 48 Juan Puga* Joyride Race Service 19:55:43 + 3:25:32 22 41 Tomás de Gavardo* Fantic Rally Team 20:11:19 + 3:41:08 23 51 Jérémie Gerber* Nomade Racing 20:19:50 + 3:49:39 24 45 Sunier* Kove Moto 20:45:20 + 4:15:09 25 141 Florian Bancilhon* Team Casteu Trophy 21:09:40 + 4:39:29 26 122 Adam Peschel* Fesh Fesh 21:11:25 + 4:41:14 27 62 Sandra Gómez * Fantic Rally Team 21:17:26 + 4:47:15 28 57 Adrien Costes* Nomade Racing 21:39:34 + 5:09:23 29 52 Mathieu Troquier* Moto Club du Vieil Armand Cernay 21:42:57 + 5:12:46 30 150 Maximilian Schek* Wiedemann Motorsports 21:47:22 + 5:17:11 31 59 Filip Grot* BAS World KTM Racing Team 21:47:27 + 5:17:16 32 44 Filippo Pietri* Solarys Racing 21:58:27 + 5:28:16 33 106 Nicolas Horeaux* Nomade Racing 22:01:30 + 5:31:19 34 149 Matthieu Cauvin* Nomade Racing 22:10:56 + 5:40:45 35 130 Francisco Alvarez Niño* Joyride Race Service 22:16:42 + 5:46:31 36 97 Loïs d’Abbadie* Nomade Racing 22:32:28 + 6:02:17 37 119 Joan Carles Guillén Turon* Pedregà Team 22:34:15 + 6:04:04 38 117 Edvard Sokolovskij* AG Dakar School 22:35:56 + 6:05:45 39 49 Marshall Méplon* MMX Competition 22:37:53 + 6:07:42 40 58 Fabian Von Thüngen* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 22:39:18 + 6:09:07 41 85 Lucas Poch Sagnier* Pedregà Team 22:40:55 + 6:10:44 42 154 Yann Di Mauro* RS Moto 23:01:14 + 6:31:03 43 112 Saulius Klevinskas* AG Dakar School 23:10:32 + 6:40:21 44 61 Borja Pérez Casimiro* Melilla Ciudad Del Deporte La Salle 23:26:55 + 6:56:44 45 20 Jiří Brož* BAS World KTM Racing Team 23:40:44 + 7:10:33 46 60 Matthieu Jauffraud* Jauffraud Racing Team 23:42:29 + 7:12:18 47 77 Lorenzo Maestrami* RS Moto 23:46:59 + 7:16:48 48 83 Shinya Fujiwara* Fantic Rally Team 23:52:45 + 7:22:34 49 116 Adriá Pascuet* Joyride Race Service 23:57:57 + 7:27:46 50 155 Markus Hertlein* Wiedemann Motorsports 23:58:23 + 7:28:12 51 143 Charles Pick* Nomade Racing 24:29:02 + 7:58:51 52 114 Robert Przybyłowski* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 24:40:37 + 8:10:26 53 118 Benjamin Lepelley* MD Rallye Sport 24:42:28 + 8:12:17 54 144 Ashish Raorane* Xraids Experience 24:45:50 + 8:15:39 55 152 Carlos López Belloso* Pedregà Team 24:58:32 + 8:28:21 56 103 Bruno Bony* Team Casteu Trophy 25:19:23 + 8:49:12 57 139 Romain Bouzigon* Team Esprit KTM 25:24:20 + 8:54:09 58 79 Sergi Fernández García* Pedregà Team 25:31:43 + 9:01:32 59 123 Óscar Hernández Paños* Fantic Rally Team 25:34:54 + 9:04:43 60 138 Juan Jose Martinez Garcia* Fantic Rally Team 25:53:24 + 9:23:13 61 133 Antoine Detourbet* Antoine Detourbet 25:53:46 + 9:23:35 62 120 François Lemariey* MD Rallye Sport 26:21:58 + 9:51:47 63 132 Pierrick Babin* Team RS Concept 27:22:59 + 10:52:48 64 95 Guillaume Jaunin* Nomade Racing 27:24:10 + 10:53:59 65 91 Jacek Bartoszek* Leonardo Team 27:41:49 + 11:11:38 66 147 Florian Le Mercier* Nomade Racing 27:47:33 + 11:17:22 67 81 Dominique Cizeau Girault* Xraids Experience 28:08:37 + 11:38:26 68 109 Nuno Silva* Old Friends Rally Team 28:42:16 + 12:12:05 69 105 Gediminas Satkus* AG Dakar School 28:59:49 + 12:29:38 70 128 Carla Scaglioni * Fantic Rally Team 29:19:51 + 12:49:40 71 121 Henry Cubides* Joyride Race Service 32:04:20 + 15:34:09 72 94 Juan Carlos Torres Maxia* Motoclub Albacete 33:44:34 + 17:14:23 73 142 Shingo Sugimura* Fantic Rally Team 33:50:08 + 17:19:57 74 87 Steff Rowe * LG Rally 33:52:58 + 17:22:47 75 67 Stéphane Bouvier* Drag’on Rally Race Service 34:09:54 + 17:39:43 76 65 Modestas Siliunas* AG Dakar School 37:15:42 + 20:45:31 77 136 Yuji Kahara* Fantic Rally Team 41:48:45 + 25:18:34 78 140 Joan Viñals Jul* Joyride Race Service 44:36:52 + 28:06:41 79 73 Ludwig Messager* LB Racing Team Baujue 45:23:22 + 28:53:11 80 98 Andrea Winkler* Motoclub Yashica 49:41:42 + 33:11:31 81 72 Paul Costes* Nomade Racing 49:52:44 + 33:22:33 82 148 Thibault Boucherot* Nomade Racing 50:36:05 + 34:05:54 83 35 Sebastián Urquía Xraids Experience 69:13:24 + 52:43:13 84 66 Neels Theric* Kove Moto 70:17:28 + 53:47:17 85 127 Benjamin Pousset* Association Live in a rear wheel 71:55:22 + 55:25:11 86 131 Benjamin Perinet* Association Live in a rear wheel 74:23:02 + 57:52:51 87 125 Javier Ibañez Muñoz* Pedregà Team 75:53:27 + 59:23:16 88 111 Ginés Belzunces Viúdez* Club Aventura Touareg 81:00:21 + 64:30:10 89 137 Gustavo Milutín* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 81:53:17 + 65:23:06 90 100 Mickaël Morin* Mickaël Morin 84:39:56 + 68:09:45 91 146 Luca Passone* RS Moto 88:47:05 + 72:16:54 92 82 Guillaume Rosier* Team RS Concept 111:38:08 + 95:07:57 DNF 28 Mathieu Dovèze BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 36 Tommaso Montanari* Fantic Rally Team DNF N/A DNF 69 Frédéric Baudry* Nomade Racing DNF N/A DNF 75 Jorge Escobedo Gil* Pedregà Team DNF N/A DNF 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Rally Team DNF N/A DNF 78 Francisco Arredondo* BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 80 Leonardo Cola* Joyride Race Service DNF N/A DNF 84 José Ramón Colomar Pallarés* Joyride Race Service DNF N/A DNF 90 Ferran Zaragoza* Pedregà Team DNF N/A DNF 92 Antoine Rigaudeau* Team Oxmoto DNF N/A DNF 99 Jorge Brandão* Old Friends Rally Team DNF N/A DNF 107 Jose Vicente Fernandez* Club Aventura Touareg DNF N/A DNF 110 Landry Maillet* Team Oxmoto DNF N/A DNF 126 Pablo Diez Negrete* Joyride Race Service DNF N/A DNF 135 Alessandro Rigoni* Solarys Racing DNF N/A DNF 145 Johann Jakob* Jak Racing DNF N/A DNF 151 Maxime Bouju* Team RS Concept DNF N/A DNF 153 Pierre Monjou* Drag’on Rally Race Service DNF N/A DNF 156 Pierre Lerosier* Team RS Concept DNF N/A Bold – Junior Trophy

Italics – Veteran Trophy

Underscore – Woman Trophy

Rally2 stage winners

W2RC Rally2 standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Riders’ standings

Rank Rider Points Margin 1 Bradley Cox 100 Leader 2 Romain Dumontier 94 – 6 3 Konrad Dąbrowski 73 – 27 4 Jean-Loup Lepan 57 – 43 5 Jan Brabec 45 – 55 6 Mathieu Dovèze 33 – 67 7 Tobias Ebster 30 – 70 T-8 Michael Docherty 20 – 80 T-8 Toni Mulec 20 – 80 10 Jiří Brož 16 – 84 11 Diego Llanos 15 – 85 T-12 Sebastián Urquía 12 – 88 T-12 Charan Moore 12 – 88 14 Sébastien Herbet 11 – 89 15 Charlie Herbst 8 – 92 16 David McBride 6 – 94 17 Oran O’Kelly 5 – 95 18 Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil 2 – 98

Junior Trophy

Rank Rider Points Margin 1 Konrad Dąbrowski 138 Leader

Veteran Trophy