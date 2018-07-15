Taylor claims landmark pole position

Ollie Taylor has claimed pole position for the fourth round of the TCR UK Series at Castle Combe, ending Dan Lloyd‘s tremendous 100% record of pole positions and race wins so far.

The result came as a bit of a shock considering that Lloyd was by far the quickest in the morning’s practice sessions, however when it came down to business, Lloyd admitted that he and the WestCoast Racing team had over-complicated their qualifying strategy.

That cleared the way for Ollie Taylor to swoop in and claim his and Team Pyro‘s first pole position of the season, albeit by a very small margin ahead of Lloyd. Behind those two, it was business as usual. The Backman siblings, Andreas & Jessica, will share the second row of the grid, while Lewis Kent completed the top five.

Taylor’s team-mate Finlay Crocker did enough to secure sixth position on the grid, just ahead of the Maximum Motorsport duo of Carl Swift and Stewart Lines. Derek Palmer jr was ninth in the DPE Motorsport Alfa Romeo, while Darelle Wilson completed the top ten. Wilson’s weekend could be in turmoil however after the DW Racing Astra suffered major suspension and steering damage.

Robert Gilmour had a torrid time in the second Alfa Romeo; the car not being able to set a lap time at any point during the session. Similarly to Wilson, it remains to be seen whether or not Gilmour will make it onto the grid for today’s races.

One driver who definitely won’t be taking part is Howard Fuller. The Sean Walkinshaw Racing team lost a key sponsorship partner recently, so have financially been unable to take part this weekend.