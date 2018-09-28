Anthoine Hubert Fastest in GP3 Practice

The GP3 Series championship leader Anthoine Hubert set the fastest time in practice at the Sochi Autodrom.

Hubert headed an all ART Grand Prix top three as Jake Hughes was second fastest ahead of Nikita Mazepin in his home race.

Briton Hughes got the running underway by setting a time of 1m57s but was immediately beaten by Mazepin.

The Russian then went a full second quicker than the rest of the field, lapping in the 1m55s with Trident‘s David Beckmann joining him soon after.

In the first fifteenth minutes of the session, there was plenty of change in the order, although Mazepin’s time remained untouched at the top despite an onslaught of times.

Beckmann finally displaced the home favourite, but was beaten by Callum Ilott putting in a marginally faster time.

The Briton then lost the top spot to Hubert who went faster by just half a tenth.

Times at the top continued to change hands with Arden International‘s Joey Mawson going fastest, albeit momentarily as Beckmann found six tenths over the Australian.

However, there was plenty of time left on the table as Mazepin returned to the top.

Team-mate Hughes then shaved 0.037s off of Mazepin’s time before it was Hubert on top with three minutes to go.

Securing his spot at the top, Hubert found an extra two tenths to settle the session with a 1m56.146.

Hughes and Mazepin, completed the top three.

Giuliano Alesi was fourth ahead of team-mates Pedro Piquet and Ryan Tveter.

Tatiana Calderon was seventh with Leonardo Pulcini in eighth.

Mawson and Richard Verschoor completed the top ten.

Qualifying for tomorrow’s Feature Race gets underway at 17.50 local time.

2018 GP3 Series Results: Sochi Autodrom – Practice