Moto2

Binder snatches last-minute pole from Schrotter in Aragon

Brad Binder Aragon QP 2018
Credit: motogp.com

Brad Binder has taken pole in Moto2 qualifying for the Aragon GP, making a last-minute improvement to take pole from Marcel Schrotter. Schrotter had dominated the whole session and looked to have pole secured before Binder’s lap but will now start the race in 2nd, with Jorge Navarro in 3rd.

Heading into the session it was Alex Marquez top of the combined practice times, but Marquez fell at turn 9 in the first few minutes of qualifying. The bike didn’t suffer much damage and he was able to continue, setting an identical lap time to that of Navarro. Both riders finished the session on exactly the same time but Navarro got the front row position as he set the time first.

Marquez’s team-mate Joan Mir caused some controversy, cruising on the racing line in front of Mattia Pasini. Pasini had to take avoiding action and lost time on his lap, but no penalty has been given or discussed as yet. Pasini finished 6th fastest whilst Mir is seemingly struggling this weekend, finishing 15th.

In terms of the championship, Francesco Bagnaia finished 5th fastest. This result is especially good when you consider his rival Miguel Oliveira is down in 18th on the grid. Oliveira is typically not the strongest rider in qualifying, but his team-mate on pole clearly shows the bike can do much better. Starting so far down the grid won’t help him shrink the points deficit in the championship and he will have to be careful to avoid any incidents at the start in the middle of the pack.

2018 Moto2 Gran Premio de Aragon – Qualifying Results:

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
141. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:53.149
223. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:53.223
39. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:53.257
473. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:53.257
542. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:53.275
654. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:53.317
720. Fabio QuartararoSpeed Up+Ego - Speed Up Racing1:53.466
87. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP401:53.480
924. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:53.605
1010. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR461:53.629
1140. Augusto FernandezKalexPons HP401:53.671
1297. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:53.676
1327. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:53.681
1445. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:53.688
1536. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:53.747
165. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:53.913
1757. Edgar PonsKalexAGR Team1:53.976
1844. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:54.011
1922. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:54.043
2087. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:54.202
214. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:54.269
2262. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team1:54.293
2389. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:54.385
2452. Danny KentSpeed Up+Ego - Speed Up Racing1:54.524
252. Jesko RaffinKalexSAG Team1:54.685
2664. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:54.720
2716. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:54.763
2866. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team1:54.979
2932. Isaac VinalesSuterForward Racing Team1:55.009
3077. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing1:55.112
3195. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team1:55.340
3221. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:55.740
3312. Sheridan MoraisKalexWilli Race Racing Team1:55.832
3418. Xavi CardelusKalexMarinelli Snipers Team1:55.864

