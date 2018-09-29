Browning victorious in Brands Hatch opener

Richardson Racing’s Luke Browning started the final Ginetta Junior race of the weekend with a victory in the opening race at Brands Hatch.

Browning made a strong start from fourth on the grid and was running behind championship rival Adam Smalley when the safety car was brought out to clear the stranded Theo Edgerton and Will Martin.

He and pole sitter James Hedley pushed Smalley when the safety car returned to the pits with just four minutes remaining, the trio running three-abrest as they fought for position. Browning managed to get ahead of the Elite Motorsport duo to take P1 while Hedley struggled to find a way back past Smalley after a poor start cost him the early race lead.

While Smalley and Hedley battled, Browning just managed to edge away from the fight to take his eighth win of the season.

Hedley slipped back to fifth, behind Patrick Kibble and championship contender Louis Foster.

Gustav Burton took his best finish of the season in P6, ahead of Finley Green and Ruben del Sarte.

Connor Garlick and James Taylor rounded out the top 10.