Champion Jewiss victorious in penultimate race

Kiren Jewiss claimed a lights to flag victory in the penultimate race of the 2018 British Formula 4 championship.

Having already sealed the title with a sixth place in yesterday’s race, Jewiss was free to battle without worry in the final two races of the season.

He started on pole in the partially reversed grid and a strong get away pulled him out of reach of fellow front row starter Ayrton Simmons.

As Simmons fell back through the order, Jewiss extended his gap to almost two seconds by the mid-point of the 20 minute race.

Patrick Pasma, who had made an electric start from third on the grid, began to close the gap to Jewiss in the second half of the race, but Jewiss once again picked up the pace to finish 1.993s ahead of Pasma.

Jonathan Hoggard was another strong starter. The Fortec racer started sixth, but was running third by the end of lap one. He tried to challenge Pasma for the runner up position, but couldn’t find a way past the Finnish racer and had to settle for third, the first time he’s taken a podium finish that wasn’t a victory.

Paavo Tonteri resisted pressure from Simmons late in the race to take fourth, with race one winner Sebastian Priaulx finishing P6.

Dennis Hauger narrowly closed the gap to Jack Doohan in the rookie championship, finishing seventh overall and second in the rookie class, just ahead of Doohan.

Luca Allen crossed the line ninth but received a time penalty for exceeding track limits and dropped back to P10, behind Manuel Sulaiman.