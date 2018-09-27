James Ellison is targeting a return to the podium this weekend as he and the Anvil Hire TAG Racing team head to Assen.

After weeks of rear grip problems, Ellison enjoyed an improved feeling on-board his Yamaha in the mixed conditions at Oulton Park. He would collect solid points in both races, finishing ninth in race one and then 10th in the second race.

He is now hoping to build on this momentum at the famous “Cathedral of Speed” this weekend. Ellison has a good record at the Dutch circuit, having finished on the podium at last year’s event. He finished fifth in the second race of the 2017 meeting.

Ellison is keen to make it on the podium once again this year, and is confident as his Yamaha suits the Assen circuit. Ahead of the weekend, Ellison said:

“I’m really excited ahead of this weekend, Assen is a great circuit and it holds very special memories for me. I always love racing in front of the Dutch fans and certainly the hardy BSB fans who travel across.



“I know the team have been working extremely hard behind the scenes at the workshop, and we’ve found something that we believe will help us this weekend. The Yamaha suits Assen really well, the power delivery aids itself nicely to the fast and flowing nature of the track, and I can’t wait to see how the improvements will help us.



“I want to get back on the podium this weekend, the recent results haven’t been what myself and the team expect, and I want to give them and my fans something to cheer about.”

Qualifying for Round 11 of the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is scheduled to begin at 16:00 on Saturday afternoon. The opening race will begin at the slightly earlier time of 13:15, with race two due to begin at 16:30.