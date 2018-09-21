Fenati Banned for Remainder of 2018 Season

Romano Fenati has been suspended for the rest of the 2018 Moto2 season after having his licence withdrawn by the FIM. The Italian had initially been banned for two races after his moment of madness in Misano but following a meeting at FIM Headquarters in Switzerland, Fenati will now not race until next season, at the earliest.

Fenati was disqualified from the San Marino Grand Prix after grabbing the brake lever of Stefano Manzi at over 130mph, a move which has been universally condemned. The 22-year-old was sacked by Marinelli Rivacold Snipers while his 2019 contract with the MV Agusta Forward Racing team was also scrapped.

Despite the initial punishments and overwhelming criticism, Fenati was summoned to FIM Headquarters in Mies on Tuesday to explain his actions and the motorcycle racing governing body issued the following statement.

“Mr Fenati was asked to explain in person his act on the track in Misano, which has given rise to many extreme reactions in the traditional media and on social media platforms. During the meeting, the FIM representatives emphasised the Federation’s deep concern for the safety of all riders and other participants in motorcycling competitions. They also highlighted the importance it attaches to fair play in motorcycling sport. While acknowledging that riders, and in particular those who reach the highest level of the sport, are subject to many pressures both on and off the track, they reminded Mr Fenati of the profound influence high-level athletes can have on fans and young people and urged him to be mindful of his responsibility to set a positive example in future.”

“Following the discussion with the rider and his representative, the FIM decided to withdraw Mr. Fenati’s FIM licence until the end of the current calendar year. A new FIM licence for the 2019 season may be granted to him subject to the conditions laid down in the FIM Regulations.”