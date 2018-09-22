Doureid Ghattas Celebrating after Securing NEC Title in Germany

Doureid Ghattas was delighted to become the 2018 Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup champion with one race to spare, with the German securing the title by taking his fifth consecutive victory in race one at the Hockenheimring on Saturday.

The Anders Motorsport driver went into the race knowing that he only needed to be classified as a finisher to be crowned the champion, but he went into the race with the aim of taking victory, and he did so despite contact with R-ace GP’s Gabriel Gandulia.

Ghattas thanked his team for giving him such a good car throughout the season, but with one race of the year still to go on Sunday in Germany, he aims to end the year on a high, admitting it gives him licence to take more risk in order to get as good a result as possible against his fellow NEC competitors and the drivers from the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series.

“It’s a nice feeling to have reached the goal, but now we’ve still got one more race to win,” said Ghattas on necup.com. “Overall, it’s been a great season for me, and thanks to Anders Motorsport for all their effort this year, it’s a fantastic result for them too.

“It was a very heavy race; there was a bit of contact and blocking and passing. At one point me and Gabriel [Gandulia] made contact, I was on the inside and I don’t think he saw me. It wasn’t what I wanted, but it happens sometimes.

“Tomorrow I can take a little bit more risk, but it will be the same objective as every race – to win.”