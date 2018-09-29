Hedley leads Smalley in Brands Hatch qualifying

Elite Motorsport’s James Hedley beat team-mate Adam Smalley to pole for the first Ginetta Junior race of the weekend at Brands Hatch.

Hedley jumped to the top of the times with his final lap of the session, lowering the benchmark below 1:49.00 with a 1:48.817 lap around the Grand Prix circuit.

With the chequered flag already out, nobody could come close to the rookie’s time and he finished qualifying more than two tenths of a second faster than Smalley.

TCR’s Ethan Hawkey managed third quickest, just 0.038s slower than Smalley, with championship contender Luke Browning fourth quickest and a further 0.013s back.

After setting the pace early in the session, Louis Foster ended the morning fifth fastest, just three thousandths of a second behind Browning.

Patrik Kibble took sixth, ahead of James Taylor and Finley Green.

Gustav Burton and Ruben Del Sarte rounded out the top 10.