Honda drivers perform their civic duty as Brett Smith claims maiden BTCC pole

WIX Racing with Eurotech driver Brett Smith has qualified on pole position for the final Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship weekend of 2018 at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

Brett takes his maiden BTCC pole heading a Honda one-two-three-four-five highlighting the dominance of the marque at the circuit. It also means that the Eurotech stranglehold on pole position at Brands Hatch is extended to four weekends in Kent.

The session was red flagged with ten seconds remaining of the session due to the AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing MG of Rory Butcher crashing at the back of the circuit. Normally, an extra five minutes would have been added to the session time. But, due to a packed timetable of events, Smith was fortunate it ended there.

Second went the way of Dan Cammish who was trying to make up for his qualifying disappointment at the start of the year, he heads his Halfords Yuasa Racing team-mate Matt Neal.

Brands Hatch Indy pole sitter at the start of the year Jack Goff lines up fourth whilst the Honda party in the top five is rounded off by the BTC Norlin Racing Civic Type R of Dan Lloyd.

Title rivals Colin Turkington and Tom Ingram are incredibly close together with the BMW man in seventeenth and the Toyota in nineteenth. They are being split by the Audi of Ollie Jackson who might be a very interested spectator in the first race.

Tom Chilton starts his battle towards slim title hopes from fifteenth, therefore the independent crown might be the primary focus for the Focus driver.

Completing the top ten, Senna Proctor returns to the scene of his maiden victory qualifying in sixth, Chris Smiley takes eighth having initially taken sixth before having a time disallowed due to track limits. Silverstone pole-sitter Sam Tordoff splits these two in seventh.

Ninth went to Aiden Moffat whilst a supreme rebuild job by the Adrian Flux Subaru Racing mechanics saw Ashley Sutton qualify in tenth following his accident in second practice.

Whilst too much cannot be read into Saturday pace, all that can be guaranteed is excellent racing and hopefully a title battle which would be the perfect ending to a BTCC season of celebration.