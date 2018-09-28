James Dorlin: “It’s going to be exciting!”

With seven points seperating the top three of the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup drivers championship and a fourth driver waiting in the wings for them to trip up, Westbourne Motorsport driver James Dorlin knows that this weekend has the ability to become the most exciting title battle in the series’ history.

Dorlin lies in third seven points behind the leader and the five wins in a row earlier in the season has certainly been the catalyst for his strong championship position. With only two more races to go this weekend at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit, anything can happen between the championship protagonists.

With a level head. James said this ahead of one of the biggest weekends of his racing career,

“There’s a lot riding on this weekend. We’re quite possibly only a few days away from what would not only be the biggest title of my career to date, but also for Westbourne Motorsport.

“The approach is simple; we just need to stay focused, take each race as it comes and do the best we can, then we’ll see where we end up. One thing is for sure – it’s going to be exciting!”