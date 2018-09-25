Marcus Ericsson To Stay At Sauber As Third Driver And Brand Ambassador

Marcus Ericsson will stay at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team next season as a third driver and brand ambassador after losing his seat to Antonio Giovinazzi for next season.

The Swede has driven for the team for the past four seasons and has scored fifteen points for the Swiss outfit including six this season.

“I am thankful for the past five years of my career which I have spent racing in Formula One.

“I am proud to have represented Sauber for four of those years, and for having raced for such an iconic brand as Alfa Romeo this season.”

Ericsson will help race drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Giovinazzi and is looking forward to helping the team develop.

“I would have loved to continue on this path, but having a driver like Kimi Räikkönen on board is a great opportunity for the whole team.

“Going forward, I will continue contributing to the development of the team as I have always done, with full dedication and all of my support.”

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team principal, Frederic Vasseur is grateful for the work Ericsson has done in the past four seasons at the team and is pleased to see him stay in the Sauber family and is now looking forward to a new chapter for the team.

“We would like to thank Marcus for his dedication to the team and for the great job he has done over the past four years.

“We are very pleased that he will continue being part of the Sauber family in the future.

“In 2018, the team has made important progress and Marcus’ work has been essential to our development.

“He has a long history with our team, and we look forward to our new shared chapter.

“Together, we will strive to continue moving in this positive direction.”