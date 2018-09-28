Mazepin Loses GP3 Pole For Track Limits Breach

ART Grand Prix‘s Nikita Mazepin, who had qualified on pole for the GP3 Series Feature Race has been penalised for a track limits breach.

The Russian driver left the circuit at Turn 4 and was deemed to have gained an advantage by doing so.

As a result, Mazepin’s best time has been deleted, and his next best time will now determine his grid slot. This means he will start from eighth on the grid for his home race.

Leonardo Pulcini will now start from pole, with the subsequent drivers being promoted one position up to Richard Verschoor who now starts from seventh.

The racing action gets underway at 10.15 local time.