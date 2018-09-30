World Superbike

Rea Secures Fourth Straight WorldSBK Title

Rea marked the achievement with an entertaining 'Four of a Kind' celebration (Photo Credit: Kawasaki)
Jonathan Rea eased to his seventh consecutive victory in race one at Magny Cours on Saturday, securing an unprecedented fourth straight World Superbike title. The Ulsterman led a dominant Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of team-mate Tom Sykes, ensuring he has an unassailable 130-point lead over Chaz Davies with just five races remaining.

Kawasaki had enjoyed a comfortable advantage over the competition on Friday and they proved too strong during Superpole as Sykes grabbed his 47th career pole, denying Rea who claimed he had ridden one of the best laps of his life to take provisional pole. The Yorkshireman took the holeshot once the opening race got underway but he wouldn’t lead for long.

The championship leader hit the front on lap two with a sensational move through Estoril, scything up the inside of Sykes, and Rea gradually eased away to take his 13th victory of the season, while Sykes’ second place confirmed a historic fourth consecutive title for the 31-year-old, the first time that achievement had been reached in WorldSBK history.

Davies had shown strong pace in the closing stages to join the podium battle between Xavi Fores and Lorenzo Savadori but the Spaniard would ultimately hang on for Barni Ducati, securing his first rostrum since Aragon in April. Savadori’s wait for a WorldSBK podium goes on but fourth did earn him pole position for race two on Sunday, while Davies will go in search of a consolation win from second on the grid after finishing fifth.

Marco Melandri recovered from a disastrous start to the weekend to take sixth ahead of Michael van der Mark’s PATA Yamaha while Toprak Razgatlioglu edged out Eugene Laverty and home favourite Loris Baz to finish eighth.

 

WorldSBK 2018: Acerbis French Round: Race One

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
11. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team34:15.613
266. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+3.091
312. Xavi ForesDucatiBarni Racing Team+8.558
432. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+9.193
57. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati+10.074
633. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati+12.509
760. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team+14.733
854. Toprak RazgatliogluKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+22.878
950. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+23.028
1076. Loris BazBMWGULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team+23.109
112. Leon CamierHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike+24.709
1281. Jordi TorresMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+32.766
1345. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike+33.456
1436. Leandro MercadoKawasakiOrelac Racing VerdNatura+37.808
1540. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam GoEleven Kawasaki+46.558
1699. PJ JacobsenHondaTripleM Honda WorldSBK Team+49.525
1711. Jeremy GuarnoniKawasakiTeam Pedercini Racing+57.484
1822. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1:12.942
NC21. Michael Ruben RinaldiDucatiAruba.it Racing – Junior Team+19 Laps
NC121. Mattheu LussianaApriliaDreamteamcompany+20 Laps
NC96. Jakub SmrzYamahaGuandalini Racing+21 Laps

