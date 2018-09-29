Rowbottom wins shortened Clio Cup race as title battle goes down to three

Daniel Rowbottom took his third career victory in the Renault UK Clio Cup in a severely shortened race one at Brands Hatch.

Despite now being out of the title race, Rowbottom is looking for victory again on Sunday. Whilst race one was truncated, the DRM man didn’t put a foot wrong from pole position as he drove to victory.

Jack Young was set to finish second when the race was red flagged. However, a false start saw the youngster cop a ten second penalty which saw him finish in twelfth.

The opening lap was eventful for many drivers down the field. An incident between multiple drivers that included Lee Pattison, Nicolas Hamilton and Jade Edwards saw plenty of deserted Clio’s in the gravel and a safety car period which lasted until the sixth lap.

Up until then, title rivals James Dorlin, Paul Rivett and Max Coates were looking racy and the fans were to be treated to an exciting battle to the flag.

However, on lap seven a huge incident between Brett Lidsey and Nick Reeve at Dingle Dell saw the Specialized Motorsport Clio of Reeve hit the barrier hard and roll back onto its wheels.

Whilst both drivers vacated the battered remains of their Clio’s unscathed, Reeve was airlifted to hospital as a precaution. Meanwhile, the race was red flagged and the results stood. Rowbottom took victory ahead of Burns in second and Dorlin in third.

This means that heading into Sunday, Rowbottom is now out of the title fight but now has nothing to lose and will go for victory on Sunday.

Max Coates meanwhile still heads the championship but now only three points ahead of Dorlin who in turn is just a point ahead of Rivett.

This means that it’s all to play for on Sunday and if the battle between the top three in race one was a preview of what’s to come. We are to be treated to an incredible title battle.