2024 Rallye du Maroc: Eryk Goczal tops Challenger in Taurus sweep

The 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship was a renaissance campaign for the Taurus T3 Max. After finishing 1–2 at the Dakar Rally in the Challenger category to kick off the year, Tauruses went a whopping 1–2–3–4–5 in class at the Rallye du Maroc to cap off the season.

The newly formed EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team led the way with Eryk Goczał scoring his maiden W2RC Challenger victory ahead of his father and defending winner Marek Goczał. Eryk and his uncle Michał Goczał won all six legs including the Prologue, though the latter was unable to compete for the overall after his onboard fire extinguisher discharged before the start of Stage #4 and could not be replaced in time.

“The goal was to get 1–2–3 Goczal on the podium. Unfortunately, we just barely missed Michał on the podium but I think it’s a good step towards Dakar and we’re going to push more,” Eryk said.

Behind the Goczałs, their fellow Tauruses kept pace in every stage and none of their rivals from Can-Am or OT3 ever cracked the top five. Taurus drivers locked out top six in Stage #1 followed by eight in Stage #2, seven in Stage #3, and five in Stage #4. The MCE-5 Development and Wevers Sport joint project recorded a second 1–2–3–4–5–6–7–8 to end the day.

Rui Carneiro‘s G Rally OT3 scored the highest stage finish for a non-Taurus of sixth in Stage #4, narrowly losing out to Khalifa Al-Attiyah by twenty-two seconds. Naturally, Carneiro was also the best performing Challenger driver outside of Taurus overall as he was sixth behind Eryk and Marek Goczał, Dania Akeel, Nicolás Cavigliasso, and Mitch Guthrie.

The back half of the outright top ten was mainly populated by the OT3 save for Emilio Fernández‘s Taurus in ninth. Quad veteran-turned-OT3 driver Alexandre Giroud closed out the order in his Challenger début, while team-mate and 2023 Dakar Original by Motul winner Charan Moore had to bow out due to a crash while navigating for Puck Klaassen.

Despite their usual success in Challenger, Can-Am struggled in Morocco. Oscar Olivas was the highest Maverick finisher in fourteenth, which was even behind the category’s other manufacturers Arcane Racing (Hans Weijs Jr. in twelfth) and X-raid Yamaha (Pál Lónyai, thirteenth). MMP Compétition‘s MMP T3, which is based on the Can-Am, also struggled as Ricardo Porém retired halfway and Francis Balocchi was twenty-seventh.

Despite Cavigliasso’s performance and Can-Am’s outing, the former was unable to pass Rokas Baciuška for the championship. Baciuška entered Morocco on a two-race win streak and a 44-point advantage in the standings, then clinched the title during the third stage. Ironically, he did not finish the Rallye du Maroc after a mechanical failure on the final day. Still, he was the first person to win a W2RC championship in multiple classes after back-to-back SSV crowns in 2022 and 2023.

Although he failed to claim the drivers’ title, his wife Valentina Pertegarini became the first woman to win a World Rally-Raid Championship as she topped the co-drivers’ standings. Baciuška’s navigator Oriol Vidal had missed two rounds including Morocco due to injury, which Pertegarini capitalised upon to pass him.

WRC2 driver Charles Munster was seventeenth in his maiden W2RC start, driving the new Apache APH-03 hybrid car. Moroccan historic rally competitor Louis Baudrand was also entered in an Apache and placed nineteenth. Their entries marked the first time a W2RC event featured cars in the T3.U subcategory for electric and hybrid Challengers.

Challenger overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 307 Eryk Goczał Álex Haro EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team T3.1 15:14:11 Leader 2 308 Marek Goczał Maciej Marton EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team T3.1 15:24:02 + 9:51 3 303 Dania Akeel Stéphane Duple BBR Motorsport T3.1 15:41:32 + 27:21 4 301 Nicolás Cavigliasso Valentina Pertegarini BBR Motorsport T3.1 15:43:55 + 29:44 5 304 Mitch Guthrie Kellon Walch Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team T3.1 15:55:43 + 41:32 6 312 Rui Carneiro* Ola Fløene G Rally Team T3.1 16:11:31 + 57:20 7 310 João Dias* João Miranda Santag Racing T3.1 16:36:49 + 1:22:38 8 311 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud G Rally Team T3.1 16:41:25 + 1:27:14 9 314 Emilio Fernández* Álvaro Leon RaceSeven T3.1 16:57:56 + 1:43:45 10 319 Alexandre Giroud* Jeremy Jacomelli G Rally Team T3.1 17:14:23 + 2:00:12 11 332 Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari* Nasser Al-Kuwari QMMF Team T3.1 18:38:15 + 3:24:04 12 330 Hans Weijs Jr.* Dennis Murphy Arcane Racing T3.1 18:43:15 + 3:29:04 13 329 Pál Lónyai* Aleksei Kuzmich X-raid Yamaha Supported Team T3.1 19:12:42 + 3:58:31 14 334 Oscar Olivas* Luis Barrios BE Racing T3.1 19:55:38 + 4:41:27 15 320 Richard Aczel* Wouter Rosegaar Arcane Racing T3.1 20:19:47 + 5:05:36 16 336 Joan Piferrer* Joan Rubi Buggy Masters T3.1 20:24:41 + 5:10:30 17 323 Charles Munster* Loïc Dumont Bernard Munster Autosport T3.U 20:41;48 + 5:27:37 18 327 Riné Streppel* Lisette Bakker Arcane Racing T3.1 21:51:20 + 6:37:09 19 338 Louis Baudrand* Rémi Boulanger Bernard Munster Autosport T3.U 21:57:32 + 6:43:21 20 325 Craig Lumsden* Jamie Lambert South Racing Can-Am T3.1 24:12:58 + 8:58:47 21 342 Jawhara Bennani* El Amine Guessous Africa Rallye Team T3.1 27:49:14 + 12:35:03 22 322 Michał Goczał Diego Ortega EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team T3.1 32:58:18 + 17:44:07 23 302 Marcelo Gastaldi Carlos Sachs BBR Motorsport T3.1 34:23:44 + 19:09:33 24 333 Lex Peters* Mark Salomons Arcane Racing T3.1 35:28:57 + 20:14:46 25 340 Khalifa Al-Attiyah* Enio Bozzano BBR Motorsport T3.1 36:34:11 + 21:20:00 26 316 Adam Kuś* Dmytro Tsyro AKPOL T3.1 37:57:30 + 22:43:19 27 339 Francis Balocchi* Anthony Pes MMP Compétition T3.1 38:03:40 + 22:49:29 28 318 Zach Lumsden* Shannon Moham South Racing Can-Am T3.1 38:25:31 + 23:11:20 29 315 Lawrence Janesky* Bruno Jacomy South Racing Can-Am T3.1 39:04:01 + 23:49:50 30 341 Aurélien Bouchet* Elisa Huguenin ABConcept / BTR T3.1 40:10:07 + 24:55:56 31 324 Ahmed Alkuwari* Augusto Sanz Nasser Racing T3.1 57:21:44 + 42:07:33 DNF 300 Rokas Baciuška Fausto Mota Can-Am Factory Team T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 305 Ricardo Porém Nuno Sousa MMP Compétition T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 306 Mário Franco Rui Franco Franco Sport T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 317 Puck Klaassen* Charan Moore G Rally Team T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 321 Pedro Gonçalves* Luis Engeitado Franco Sport T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 326 Maria Gameiro* José Marques Franco Sport T3.1 DNF N/A DNF 328 Oscar Ral* Xavier Blanco Buggy Masters T3.1 DNF N/A

Challenger stage winners

W2RC Challenger standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Rokas Baciuška 209 Leader 2 Nicolás Cavigliasso 187 – 22 3 Marcelo Gastaldi 143 – 66 4 Austin Jones 126 – 83 5 Dania Akeel 124 – 85 6 Mitch Guthrie 112 – 97 7 Ricardo Porém 64 – 145 8 Eryk Goczał 48 – 161 9 Mário Franco 47 – 162 10 David Zille 40 – 169 11 Marek Goczał 39 – 170 12 Michał Goczał 27 – 182 13 Lionel Baud 13 – 196

Co-drivers’ standings