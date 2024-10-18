World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Eryk Goczal tops Challenger in Taurus sweep

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

The 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship was a renaissance campaign for the Taurus T3 Max. After finishing 1–2 at the Dakar Rally in the Challenger category to kick off the year, Tauruses went a whopping 1–2–3–4–5 in class at the Rallye du Maroc to cap off the season.

The newly formed EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team led the way with Eryk Goczał scoring his maiden W2RC Challenger victory ahead of his father and defending winner Marek Goczał. Eryk and his uncle Michał Goczał won all six legs including the Prologue, though the latter was unable to compete for the overall after his onboard fire extinguisher discharged before the start of Stage #4 and could not be replaced in time.

“The goal was to get 1–2–3 Goczal on the podium. Unfortunately, we just barely missed Michał on the podium but I think it’s a good step towards Dakar and we’re going to push more,” Eryk said.

Behind the Goczałs, their fellow Tauruses kept pace in every stage and none of their rivals from Can-Am or OT3 ever cracked the top five. Taurus drivers locked out top six in Stage #1 followed by eight in Stage #2, seven in Stage #3, and five in Stage #4. The MCE-5 Development and Wevers Sport joint project recorded a second 1–2–3–4–5–6–7–8 to end the day.

Rui Carneiro‘s G Rally OT3 scored the highest stage finish for a non-Taurus of sixth in Stage #4, narrowly losing out to Khalifa Al-Attiyah by twenty-two seconds. Naturally, Carneiro was also the best performing Challenger driver outside of Taurus overall as he was sixth behind Eryk and Marek Goczał, Dania Akeel, Nicolás Cavigliasso, and Mitch Guthrie.

The back half of the outright top ten was mainly populated by the OT3 save for Emilio Fernández‘s Taurus in ninth. Quad veteran-turned-OT3 driver Alexandre Giroud closed out the order in his Challenger début, while team-mate and 2023 Dakar Original by Motul winner Charan Moore had to bow out due to a crash while navigating for Puck Klaassen.

Despite their usual success in Challenger, Can-Am struggled in Morocco. Oscar Olivas was the highest Maverick finisher in fourteenth, which was even behind the category’s other manufacturers Arcane Racing (Hans Weijs Jr. in twelfth) and X-raid Yamaha (Pál Lónyai, thirteenth). MMP Compétition‘s MMP T3, which is based on the Can-Am, also struggled as Ricardo Porém retired halfway and Francis Balocchi was twenty-seventh.

Despite Cavigliasso’s performance and Can-Am’s outing, the former was unable to pass Rokas Baciuška for the championship. Baciuška entered Morocco on a two-race win streak and a 44-point advantage in the standings, then clinched the title during the third stage. Ironically, he did not finish the Rallye du Maroc after a mechanical failure on the final day. Still, he was the first person to win a W2RC championship in multiple classes after back-to-back SSV crowns in 2022 and 2023.

Although he failed to claim the drivers’ title, his wife Valentina Pertegarini became the first woman to win a World Rally-Raid Championship as she topped the co-drivers’ standings. Baciuška’s navigator Oriol Vidal had missed two rounds including Morocco due to injury, which Pertegarini capitalised upon to pass him.

WRC2 driver Charles Munster was seventeenth in his maiden W2RC start, driving the new Apache APH-03 hybrid car. Moroccan historic rally competitor Louis Baudrand was also entered in an Apache and placed nineteenth. Their entries marked the first time a W2RC event featured cars in the T3.U subcategory for electric and hybrid Challengers.

Challenger overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamClassTimeMargin
1307Eryk GoczałÁlex HaroEnergyLandia Taurus Factory TeamT3.115:14:11Leader
2308Marek GoczałMaciej MartonEnergyLandia Taurus Factory TeamT3.115:24:02+ 9:51
3303Dania AkeelStéphane DupleBBR MotorsportT3.115:41:32+ 27:21
4301Nicolás CavigliassoValentina PertegariniBBR MotorsportT3.115:43:55+ 29:44
5304Mitch GuthrieKellon WalchRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamT3.115:55:43+ 41:32
6312Rui Carneiro*Ola FløeneG Rally TeamT3.116:11:31+ 57:20
7310João Dias*João MirandaSantag RacingT3.116:36:49+ 1:22:38
8311Lionel BaudLucie BaudG Rally TeamT3.116:41:25+ 1:27:14
9314Emilio Fernández*Álvaro LeonRaceSevenT3.116:57:56+ 1:43:45
10319Alexandre Giroud*Jeremy JacomelliG Rally TeamT3.117:14:23+ 2:00:12
11332Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari*Nasser Al-KuwariQMMF TeamT3.118:38:15+ 3:24:04
12330Hans Weijs Jr.*Dennis MurphyArcane RacingT3.118:43:15+ 3:29:04
13329Pál Lónyai*Aleksei KuzmichX-raid Yamaha Supported TeamT3.119:12:42+ 3:58:31
14334Oscar Olivas*Luis BarriosBE RacingT3.119:55:38+ 4:41:27
15320Richard Aczel*Wouter RosegaarArcane RacingT3.120:19:47+ 5:05:36
16336Joan Piferrer*Joan RubiBuggy MastersT3.120:24:41+ 5:10:30
17323Charles Munster*Loïc DumontBernard Munster AutosportT3.U20:41;48+ 5:27:37
18327Riné Streppel*Lisette BakkerArcane RacingT3.121:51:20+ 6:37:09
19338Louis Baudrand*Rémi BoulangerBernard Munster AutosportT3.U21:57:32+ 6:43:21
20325Craig Lumsden*Jamie LambertSouth Racing Can-AmT3.124:12:58+ 8:58:47
21342Jawhara Bennani*El Amine GuessousAfrica Rallye TeamT3.127:49:14+ 12:35:03
22322Michał GoczałDiego OrtegaEnergyLandia Taurus Factory TeamT3.132:58:18+ 17:44:07
23302Marcelo GastaldiCarlos SachsBBR MotorsportT3.134:23:44+ 19:09:33
24333Lex Peters*Mark SalomonsArcane RacingT3.135:28:57+ 20:14:46
25340Khalifa Al-Attiyah*Enio BozzanoBBR MotorsportT3.136:34:11+ 21:20:00
26316Adam Kuś*Dmytro TsyroAKPOLT3.137:57:30+ 22:43:19
27339Francis Balocchi*Anthony PesMMP CompétitionT3.138:03:40+ 22:49:29
28318Zach Lumsden*Shannon MohamSouth Racing Can-AmT3.138:25:31+ 23:11:20
29315Lawrence Janesky*Bruno JacomySouth Racing Can-AmT3.139:04:01+ 23:49:50
30341Aurélien Bouchet*Elisa HugueninABConcept / BTRT3.140:10:07+ 24:55:56
31324Ahmed Alkuwari*Augusto SanzNasser RacingT3.157:21:44+ 42:07:33
DNF300Rokas BaciuškaFausto MotaCan-Am Factory TeamT3.1DNFN/A
DNF305Ricardo PorémNuno SousaMMP CompétitionT3.1DNFN/A
DNF306Mário FrancoRui FrancoFranco SportT3.1DNFN/A
DNF317Puck Klaassen*Charan MooreG Rally TeamT3.1DNFN/A
DNF321Pedro Gonçalves*Luis EngeitadoFranco SportT3.1DNFN/A
DNF326Maria Gameiro*José MarquesFranco SportT3.1DNFN/A
DNF328Oscar Ral*Xavier BlancoBuggy MastersT3.1DNFN/A

Challenger stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueEryk Goczał17:53
Stage #1Michał Goczał2:20:16
Stage #2Michał Goczał3:17:42
Stage #3Eryk Goczał3:30:57
Stage #4Eryk Goczał3:18:44
Stage #5Michał Goczał2:37:18
* – Not competing for World Rally-Raid Championship points

W2RC Challenger standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Rokas Baciuška209Leader
2Nicolás Cavigliasso187– 22
3Marcelo Gastaldi143– 66
4Austin Jones126– 83
5Dania Akeel124– 85
6Mitch Guthrie112– 97
7Ricardo Porém64– 145
8Eryk Goczał48– 161
9Mário Franco47– 162
10David Zille40– 169
11Marek Goczał39– 170
12Michał Goczał27– 182
13Lionel Baud13– 196

Co-drivers’ standings

RankCo-DriverPointsMargin
1Valentina Pertegarini187Leader
2Oriol Vidal160– 27
3Carlos Sachs143– 44
4Stéphane Duplé124– 63
5Kellon Walch112– 75
6Oriol Mena78– 109
7Sébastien Delaunay49– 138
T-8Gustavo Gugelmin48– 139
T-8Álex Haro48– 139
10Sebastian Cesana40– 147
11Maciej Marton39– 148
T-12Luís Marques32– 155
T-12Augusto Sanz32– 155
T-14João Serôdio27– 160
T-14Daniel Ortega27– 160
16Daniel Jordão20– 167
17Lucie Baud13– 174
