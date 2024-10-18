Nitrocross pauses rest of 2024/25 season

After just two rounds, the 2024/25 Nitrocross season has been put on hold.

Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix was supposed to host a round on 15/16 November before Nitrocross visited Miami on 11/12 January 2025. The season would then end at Las Vegas on 28 February to 1 March.

The 2024/25 schedule had undergone various changes prior to the opener, with Miami replacing Glen Helen due to the windy weather at the latter. Calgary Stampede also had a points date planned in late January that was turned into an exhibition before being dropped entirely.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your incredible support and enthusiasm throughout the season. You’ve been an integral part of everything we’ve built and will continue to build at Nitrocross,” begins a series letter to fans.

“Unfortunately, we must announce that upcoming events in Phoenix, Miami, and Las Vegas, have been paused and will not continue as scheduled. Any further news on the 2024/2025 season will be communicated at the appropriate time.

“If you have purchased tickets for any of these events, rest assured that you will receive a full refund automatically via Tixr. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through this process.

“We remain committed to exploring new opportunities for the future of Nitrocross and motorsports. Thank you for being with us on this journey, and we will see you again soon.”

The season began in September at Richmond Raceway, followed by Utah Motorsports Campus in early October. Twice defending Group E champion Robin Larsson currently leads the class standings with a win at Richmond; other Group E race winners in 2024/25 include Oliver Eriksson and Andreas Bakkerud.

An explanation for the series’ freeze was not officially given, though a report from RACER points out that owner Thrill One Sports & Entertainment had recently undergone a management reshuffling.

The Nitrocross Team Principals Association, a group consisting of all nine teams in the championship, released a statement soon after saying they were “disappointed by Thrill One’s recent decision to pause the Nitrocross series. This decision has significant impacts on our teams, their staff, drivers, and the fans who have passionately supported Nitrocross.

“The NTPA, representing a united coalition of Group E and NEXT EVO team owners, is committed to finding a resolution that honours the investments made in the series. We remain open to discussions with Thrill One to ensure a sustainable and successful future for all involved.”