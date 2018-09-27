Sam Smelt hoping for a solid end to début season with first points

With three more race finishes secured last time out in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship. AmD with Cobra Exhausts driver Sam Smelt is looking to end his début year on a high with his first points.

Since he came close in the Diamond Double race at Snetterton, Sam has since struggled again to get near the points. Therefore at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit this weekend, it’ll be Sam’s last chance to score.

Despite limited experience of the GP circuit at Brands Hatch, Sam remains confident of finally breaking his points scoring duck and ending this season on a high. Possibly even highlighting to teams why he deserves to stay in the BTCC through to 2019.

Team Principal Shaun Hollamby also backs his driver to do well this weekend,

“Sam has deserved some points this season for the way he has improved as the year has gone on, and it is just unlucky that he has joined the grid at a time when the field is so strong.

“However, if he can hit the ground running this weekend then I’m sure he can be in the mix to try and open his account.”

Meanwhile Sam hopes to repay everyone who has put faith into him this season,

“Silverstone didn’t go how I hoped and I’m looking to bounce back strongly in the final round.

“I can’t believe the season finale has come around already, and going into Brands Hatch I want to think everyone who has been involved this season for the hard work they have put in.

“The Grand Prix loop is a layout I really enjoy even though it’s a circuit I haven’t done a lot of racing on the in the past, and I’m hoping we can get a solid result in qualifying and then finally secure a points finish on race day.

“That would be the perfect way to end my debut season.”