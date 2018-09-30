Smalley crowned champion at Brands Hatch

Adam Smalley finished fifth in the final race of the season to seal the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship.

The Elite Motorsport driver started from pole, but dropped back behind title rivals Luke Browning and Louis Foster at the start of the race.

Browning and Foster spent the 10 lap race swapping positions at the front of the field while Smalley, who headed into the race with a 27 point advantage, did his best to stay out of trouble.

After a brief safety car period, brought out when Tom Emson became stranded in the gravel at Paddock Hill Bend, Smalley came under pressure from James Taylor. Taylor managed to find a way through, with Patrick Kibble following him past the championship leader. Ruben del Sarte made to pass Smalley, but the Elite Motorsport driver shut the door before he could make the move.

Del Sarte continued to push for a way through, but Smalley held onto fifth to add 20 points to his tally.

Foster had to hand the race lead to Browning during the safety car period, having taken the position after the caution was called. But the Elite Motorsport driver was quickly on the attack on the restart, snatching the race lead with a move up the inside of Browning.

The pair continued to swap positions in the second half of the race, but it was Foster who took the chequered flag first. But the 35 points for victory weren’t enough to close the gap to Smalley, and he ends the season second in the championship.

Kibble completed the podium, just ahead of Taylor.

Harry Dyson enjoyed an impressive drive from 19th on the grid to finish seventh, ahead of Ethan Hawkey, Will Martin, and Ben O’Hare.