Smalley wins penultimate race

Adam Smalley won a truncated penultimate race of the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship ahead of title rival Louis Foster.

Smalley made a strong get away from pole, with James Hedley close behind while Foster and Luke Browning battled for the final podium position.

Browning managed to fend off Foster before a number of incidents further back brought out the safety car at th end of lap one.

Finley Green and Ethan Hawkey enjoyed a synchronised spin but both were able to continue. Elsewhere, Gus Burton ran backwards into the gravel and Harry Dyson also ran off.

Browning was able to challenge Hedley on the restart while Foster focused on defending against Patrick Kibble. Smalley was initially able to pull away a little as those behind him battled, but he was quickly reeled back in, making it a five way fight for the race lead.

The battle came to a head when Browning and Hedley ran side by side. As Hedley defended the position, he left enough room on the inside for Foster to dive past both, snatching P2. Hedley suffered a spin, collecting Browning and damaging both cars.

Both were able to continue, but had dropped down the order.

Foster quickly set about pushing Smalley for the race lead, but a second safety car brought his crusade to an end.

Green and Hawkey had once again come into strife. Making contact and running into the gravel.

The race ended behind the safety car, preventing a last minute fight from Foster.

Kibble avoided the Browning-Hedley incident to take the final podium position, ahead of Browning and James Taylor.

Ruben del Sarte took sixth, ahead of Greg Johnson, Connor Garlick, Will Martin and Hedley.