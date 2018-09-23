Vergne Gives G-Drive Racing Pole Position at Spa-Francorchamps

The #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca trio of Jean-Eric Vergne, Roman Rusinov and Andrea Pizzitola will start Sunday’s Four Hours of Spa-Francorchamps from pole position after coming out on top of an entertaining Qualifying session on Saturday.

The trio have been victorious in the past three rounds of the championship at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, and the point offered for pole position moves the car closer to taking the title, which they can take on Sunday if results go their way.

Joining the #26 on the front row will be the #22 United Autosports Ligier of Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson, with the former having initially set a time good enough for pole position only for Vergne to cross the line moments later with an even better effort.

The #29 Duqueine Engineering Oreca of Nico Jamin, Nelson Panciatici and Pierre Ragues will start from third on the grid, just ahead of the #28 IDEC Sport Oreca of Paul-Loup Chatin, Paul Lafargue and Memo Rojas, while fifth will be the #31 APR – Rebellion Racing Oreca of Ryan Cullen, Gustavo Menzes and Harrison Newey.

In LMP3, the #17 Ultimate Norma trio of Mathieu Lahaye, Jean-Baptiste Lahaye and François Hériau will lead the field to the green flag, with the car ending just 0.065 seconds clear of the #11 EuroInternational Ligier of Mattia Drudi, Giorgio Mondini and Kay Van Berlo in second.

The #6 360 Racing Ligier of Ross Kaiser, James Swift and Terrence Woodward will start third ahead of the #7 Ecurie Ecosse/Nielsen Ligier of Alex Kapadia, Colin Noble and Christian Stubbe Olsen, while the top five was rounded out by the championship leading #15 RLR Msport Ligier of Job van Uitert, John Farano and Rob Garofall.

The #88 Proton Competition Porsche of Matteo Cairoli, Gianluca Roda and Giorgio Roda took pole position in the LMGTE class, with the sister #77 Porsche of Dennis Olsen, Marvin Dienst and Christian Ried joining them on the front row, while a third Porsche, the #80 EbiMotors Porsche of Riccardo Pera, Fabio Babini and Bret Curtis ended up third.

The #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Miguel Molina, Liam Griffin and Alex MacDowell placed fourth, while the #55 Spirt of Race Ferrari of Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott rounded out the top five.

The start time of the race has been changed to accommodate the expected weather conditions at Spa-Francorchamps, with a new start time of 10:45 being announced.