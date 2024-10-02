ELMS Unveils 2025 Calendar: Silverstone Makes Triumphant Return

The European Le Mans Series (ELMS) has pulled the covers off its 2025 calendar, revealing a six-race schedule that promises to deliver high-octane endurance racing across the continent. In a move that’s sure to excite British motorsport enthusiasts, Silverstone is set to make a grand return to the series after a six-year hiatus.

For the first time since 2021, the ELMS will touch down in six different countries, offering teams and drivers a diverse challenge across some of Europe’s most iconic circuits. The season will kick off with the traditional Prologue and opening round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in early April, setting the stage for what promises to be an thrilling year of competition.

Following the Spanish opener, teams will make their way to the south of France for the 4 Hours of Le Castellet in early May. The calendar then takes a strategic pause in June, allowing teams and drivers to focus on the pinnacle of endurance racing – the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As summer heats up, so too will the championship battle. The series resumes with the 4 Hours of Imola in Italy, before tackling the longest and one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar – the 7km rollercoaster that is Spa-Francorchamps in late August.

September marks the much-anticipated return to British soil, with Silverstone hosting the penultimate round of the championship. This race replaces the previous fixture at Mugello and is set to be a pivotal moment in the title fight. The season will then reach its climax at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, where champions will be crowned under the warm October sun.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, expressed his enthusiasm for the calendar, stating, “Once again the European Le Mans Series calendar features a selection of circuits, each with a variety of challenges to test both the car and the driver. The ACO is extremely pleased to see the ELMS returning to the UK for the first time since 2019, giving the British fans a taste of Le Mans at home at Silverstone.”

Fillon went on to praise the series’ standing in the motorsport world, adding, “The ELMS has firmly established itself as the leading European endurance series. With grids of over 40 cars, featuring a great mix of Le Mans Prototypes and GTs, and some of the top drivers and teams from around the world, it looks like the 2025 season is going to deliver even more.”

Frédéric Lequien, General Director of Le Mans Endurance Management (LMEM), highlighted the balance of continuity and excitement in the new calendar. “With six 4-hour races on six of Europe’s leading circuits – five of which have featured for the past few seasons – the 2025 ELMS calendar provides teams and drivers with stability and different challenges, while promising exciting racing for our many fans around the world to enjoy whether in person at the track or watching at home.”

Lequien also shared his excitement about the series’ return to the UK, saying, “We are especially pleased to announce the return to the UK following a six-year absence, reintroducing an event that was always well-attended in the past. My thanks go to Stuart Pringle and his team, and we are eagerly anticipating the 4 Hours of Silverstone next September.”

With a perfect blend of established venues and a returning favourite, the 2025 ELMS calendar sets the stage for another year of close competition and endurance racing drama.

2025 European Le Mans Series Calendar: