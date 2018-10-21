Moto2

Bagnaia Handed Victory after Quartararo Exclusion

Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: Sky Racing Team VR46
Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: Sky Racing Team VR46

Francesco Bagnaia has been declared the winner of Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi after Fabio Quartararo was disqualified. The Frenchman had claimed his second career win after a tense head-to-head battle with Bagnaia but the Speed Up rider was excluded due to illegal rear tyre pressures, promoting Bagnaia.

The news broke around two and a half hours after Quartararo’s victory with the team summoned to a hearing with the MotoGP Stewards Panel. The no.20 machine was found to have rear tyre pressures that were lower than the parameters advised by official supplier Dunlop. As a result, the race winner was excluded from the result, the first time a victory has changed hands on a technical infringement since Misano 2017.

The disqualification has serious ramifications for the championship with Bagnaia gaining five extra points along with his eighth win of the season. Although his title rival Miguel Oliveira also profited, moving up into a podium spot in third, Bagnaia’s championship lead has grown still further to 37 points and the Sky VR46 rider can clinch the world title if he outscores the KTM by 13 points at Phillip Island next weekend.

Speed Up have not appealed the decision from the Stewards Panel, meaning the revised result will stand.

 

Moto2 Motul Japanese Grand Prix (Revised Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
142. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR4641:04.294
27. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP40+6.227
344. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+11.553
473. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+12.083
541. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+12.348
640. Augusto FernandezKalexPons HP40+12.701
797. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP+13.652
827. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+13.811
910. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR46+15.604
1023. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP+17.556
1136. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+19.221
1245. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+19.811
1377. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing+20.278
1454. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+23.091
1587. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+24.468
165. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+24.622
1722. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+26.288
1816. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP+33.887
194. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP+34.074
202. Jesko RaffinKalexSAG Team+34.303
2166. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team+37.458
2289. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+37.921
2357. Edgar PonsSpeed UpMB Conveyors – Speed Up+42.570
2462. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team+46.667
2595. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team+56.500
2632. Isaac VinalesSuterForward Racing Team+59.659
2718. Xavi CardelusKalexMarinelli Snipers Team+1:07.065
NC64. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing+ 1 Lap
NC9. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+ 9 Laps
NC21. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+ 13 Laps
NC24. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+ 19 Laps
DQ20. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpMB Conveyors – Speed UpDisqualified

Related Posts

Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com