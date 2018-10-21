Bagnaia Handed Victory after Quartararo Exclusion

Francesco Bagnaia has been declared the winner of Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi after Fabio Quartararo was disqualified. The Frenchman had claimed his second career win after a tense head-to-head battle with Bagnaia but the Speed Up rider was excluded due to illegal rear tyre pressures, promoting Bagnaia.
The news broke around two and a half hours after Quartararo’s victory with the team summoned to a hearing with the MotoGP Stewards Panel. The no.20 machine was found to have rear tyre pressures that were lower than the parameters advised by official supplier Dunlop. As a result, the race winner was excluded from the result, the first time a victory has changed hands on a technical infringement since Misano 2017.
The disqualification has serious ramifications for the championship with Bagnaia gaining five extra points along with his eighth win of the season. Although his title rival Miguel Oliveira also profited, moving up into a podium spot in third, Bagnaia’s championship lead has grown still further to 37 points and the Sky VR46 rider can clinch the world title if he outscores the KTM by 13 points at Phillip Island next weekend.
Speed Up have not appealed the decision from the Stewards Panel, meaning the revised result will stand.
Moto2 Motul Japanese Grand Prix (Revised Result)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|41:04.294
|2
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|+6.227
|3
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|+11.553
|4
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|+12.083
|5
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|+12.348
|6
|40. Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|+12.701
|7
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+13.652
|8
|27. Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|+13.811
|9
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|+15.604
|10
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|+17.556
|11
|36. Joan Mir
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|+19.221
|12
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|+19.811
|13
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|KTM
|Kiefer Racing
|+20.278
|14
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+23.091
|15
|87. Remy Gardner
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+24.468
|16
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|+24.622
|17
|22. Sam Lowes
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|+26.288
|18
|16. Joe Roberts
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|+33.887
|19
|4. Steven Odendaal
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|+34.074
|20
|2. Jesko Raffin
|Kalex
|SAG Team
|+34.303
|21
|66. Niki Tuuli
|Kalex
|SIC Racing Team
|+37.458
|22
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|+37.921
|23
|57. Edgar Pons
|Speed Up
|MB Conveyors – Speed Up
|+42.570
|24
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|+46.667
|25
|95. Jules Danilo
|Kalex
|Nashi Argan SAG Team
|+56.500
|26
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|+59.659
|27
|18. Xavi Cardelus
|Kalex
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|+1:07.065
|NC
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|+ 1 Lap
|NC
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|+ 9 Laps
|NC
|21. Federico Fuligni
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|+ 13 Laps
|NC
|24. Simone Corsi
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|+ 19 Laps
|DQ
|20. Fabio Quartararo
|Speed Up
|MB Conveyors – Speed Up
|Disqualified