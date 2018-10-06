Baldassarri Hangs on to Thailand Moto2 Pole

Lorenzo Baldassarri took the first ever Moto2 pole position at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand after an early flying lap proved good enough to top the qualifying timesheets. The Italian held off late challenges from Alex Marquez and Luca Marini to claim his second career pole position while the two championship challengers will line up on the second row.
In sweltering conditions, Baldassarri set a scorching early pace with a 1:36.374 coming on just his second flying lap of the afternoon. With the track temperatures soaring and the grip of his tyres falling away, the Pons rider would go no faster and his rivals would battle in vain as they attempted to deny him pole position. Marquez would come closest, but ultimately a weakness in the final sector would prove his undoing as a one-tenth advantage turned into a 0.026s deficit.
Marini was another rider to regularly set overall-fastest sector times but, just like Marquez, failed to carry that advantage through the final sequence of corners, winding up eight thousandths down on the Spaniard in third. Friday pacesetter Mattia Pasini may have had the pace to usurp Baldassarri himself but we would never find out, the Italtrans rider crashing out at turn nine when on course for a pole position lap. This left him fourth.
Miguel Oliveira avoided a repeat of his Aragon qualifying disaster, taking fifth ahead of series leader Francesco Bagnaia who needed a late improvement to rescue sixth. Aragon winner Brad Binder will line up seventh ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Augusto Fernandez while Marcel Schrotter rounds out the top ten.
Moto2 PTT Thailand Grand Prix (Qualifying)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:36.374
|2
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:36.400
|3
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:36.408
|4
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:36.527
|5
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:36.529
|6
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:36.531
|7
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:36.545
|8
|20. Fabio Quartararo
|Speed Up
|MB Conveyors - Speed Up
|1:36.589
|9
|40. Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:36.661
|10
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:36.689
|11
|36. Joan Mir
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:36.744
|12
|27. Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:36.797
|13
|24. Simone Corsi
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:36.865
|14
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|KTM
|Kiefer Racing
|1:36.867
|15
|22. Sam Lowes
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:36.877
|16
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:36.878
|17
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|1:36.894
|18
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:36.898
|19
|87. Remy Gardner
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:36.933
|20
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:37.069
|21
|4. Steven Odendaal
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:37.287
|22
|16. Joe Roberts
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:37.432
|23
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:37.474
|24
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:37.537
|25
|57. Edgar Pons
|Speed Up
|MB Conveyors - Speed Up
|1:37.588
|26
|99. Thitipong Warokorn
|Kalex
|SAG Team
|1:37.673
|27
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:37.686
|28
|66. Niki Tuuli
|Kalex
|SIC Racing Team
|1:37.722
|29
|18. Xavi Cardelus
|Kalex
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|1:37.997
|30
|95. Jules Danilo
|Kalex
|Nashi Argan SAG Team
|1:38.260
|31
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:38.622
|32
|21. Federico Fuligni
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:38.772