Chadwick Joins D2BD as Ambassador

Jamie Chadwick, who recently became the first women to win a British F3 race, has joined Dare to be Different as an Ambassador.

She becomes the thirtieth Ambassador for the group, set up by former-Williams F1 test driver Susie Wolff, which promotes female talent in racing. Chadwick herself has spent the year racing in BRDC British F3, finishing eighth overall.

She has experienced success prior to this year as well, becoming the youngest (and first female) driver to win the British GT Championship, when she clinched the GT4 title in 2016 at just 16-years-old.

Speaking about joining D2BD as an ambassador, Jamie said, “It’s fantastic to join the Dare To Be Different family, I’ve followed its work closely for a while now, and encouraging girls into all aspects of our sport is something very close to my heart. I’m really excited to get stuck in at the events and join the ever growing D2BD community.”

Founder Susie Wolff says: “I am very proud and delighted to have Jamie as an ambassador to Dare To Be Different. At only 20, she has already achieved what many could only dream of in an entire lifetime – Jamie’s a huge inspiration to girls who want to forge a career in the racing side of our sport.”

This is not the first time, Chadwick has been in the news promoting women’s motorsport in the last week, being one of the leading voices for the new W Series.