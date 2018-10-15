Despite a disappointing final day as a Be Wiser Ducati rider at Brands Hatch, Glenn Irwin managed to secure third place in the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Victory in Saturday afternoon’s opening race gave Irwin an important 13-point advantage over Josh Brookes ahead of Sunday’s races. Irwin would start the second race of the weekend from third on the grid, however the wet conditions would cause chaos throughout.

By the end of the opening lap the 28-year-old had dropped to seventh, and he soon found himself down in 12th. Irwin would regroup and was able to stay upright on his Ducati, fighting back through to take seventh.

Irwin would have no luck in the final race of the season however. A slow start from 12th on the grid saw Irwin fall down the order, and he would pull into the pits to retire from the race just before half race distance. It was revealed that a chassis change hadn’t worked in the way the team had hoped.

Irwin admitted that this was a disappointing way to end his time with the team:

“After yesterday’s race win, it’s disappointing to end my term with PBM and Be Wiser Ducati with only a seventh place finish to show for my efforts and it was especially frustrating as we’d made a chassis change which unfortunately didn’t work out in the way that we’d hoped.

“The positive is that the race win on Saturday gave me enough of a buffer to clinch third place overall, something which I’m over the moon with. Retiring from my final race with PBM was a real shame but a massive thank you to them for everything they’ve done for me over the last three years.”

Despite the final day of the season not going to plan, Irwin had had enough of a points advantage going into Sunday’s races to secure third spot in the standings – four points ahead of Brookes.

Irwin will now make the switch to JG Speedfit Kawasaki for the 2019 season, as he replaces the outgoing series champion, Leon Haslam.