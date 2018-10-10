Leon Haslam heads to the season finale at Brands Hatch this weekend hoping to finally secure his maiden Bennetts British Superbike Championship title.

The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider goes into the final three races with a healthy 61-point advantage over Jake Dixon, but knows all too well how anything can happen in motorcycle racing. Haslam has finished as runner-up in the championship on three occasions (2006, 2008 and 2016), and was on his way to the title last season when his brakes failed in the final race of the year – resulting in a broken wrist and ankle.

The 35-year-old has dominated the 2018 season, winning 14 of the 23 races so far, and he is now looking to end the season on a high… and with the championship trophy. He said:

“I’m looking forward to Brands. Honestly, I can’t wait; I feel like I need to just wrap it up now. Obviously, we’re in a really good position with a 61-point lead but I’ve still got a lot of objectives for Brands. The main objective is to win this championship, but also to win at Brands Hatch on a Kawasaki. I have won on quite a few other manufacturers around there but not on the GP circuit with the Kawasaki.

“I’d also like to get a podium place in all three races and ideally win all three. I’m really looking forward to it and to celebrating my first British Superbike title!”

When the championship visited the Grand Prix layout at Brands Hatch earlier on in the season, Haslam secured a pair of third-place finishes. Haslam also picked up a victory on the Indy Circuit back in April.

Speaking ahead of the finale, team owner Jack Valentine added:

“It’s hard to believe the final round of the 2018 BSB Championship is already upon us. The whole team has worked so hard this season and we are in a very strong position with Leon holding a 61-point lead going into the last three races at Brands Hatch.

“Leon is certainly on great form and we just need to carry that on for one more weekend to be crowned 2018 Bennetts BSB champions. We all know too well it’s not over yet, but for sure it’s pretty close this year.”

Qualifying for the triple-header finale gets underway at 12:15 on Saturday, with the opening race scheduled to begin at 16:00. The two Sunday races will then take place at 12:45 and 16:00 respectively. The championship presentation will follow the final race of the season.