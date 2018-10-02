James Dorlin proud to be 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup champion

Despite the unfortunate question mark over the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup, provisional champion James Dorlin isn’t going to let bureaucracy dampen his and Westbourne Motorsport’s celebrations after Brands Hatch.

Going into the title decider third and just seven points behind the leader, the title could have gone a multitude of ways.

Qualifying couldn’t have gone better for Dorlin as he started in fourth for race one and second for race two. Crucially ahead of his main title rivals Max Coates and Paul Rivett. Although Daniel Rowbottom did start on pole for race one, he was to need a miracle if he was to take overall honours.

Despite race one being shortened due to a huge accident on the Grand Prix loop, Dorlin finished third and the title battle went down to just four points between three drivers. It was all to play for on the Sunday.

It couldn’t have gotten better. The Westbourne Clio blitzed its way into the lead and then James never looked back. Despite two safety cars, James drove with a level head and took his sixth victory of the year. Nearest rival Coates couldn’t gain another position and that meant that James Dorlin was provisional 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup champion.

At the end of the weekend, James paid tribute to the team and all of his supporters,

“I am just so proud of what we’ve all achieved as a team.

“The support I have from my sponsors – Vantage Motor Group, GardX Protection, Harlequin Teamwear and Prototype Creative – is exceptional, as well as my family.

“A lot of hard work has gone into making this season happen and to top it off as Champions is fantastic.

“All season long Westbourne Motorsport have delivered an exceptional car and to race alongside such team mates as James and Ben Colburn is an absolute pleasure. Onwards and upwards to the next challenge!”