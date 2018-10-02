Jimenez and Bueno form second driver pairing of Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Two Brazilian racers, Sergio Jimenez and Caca Bueno are the latest drivers to commit themselves to the inaugural season of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, with both drivers competing for the Jaguar Brazil Racing Team when the series gets underway at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 15 December.

Jimenez brings a wealth of experience from his many years of competing in various motorsport series- contesting in the Brazilian Formula Renault and Spanish Formula 3 Championships, before moving on to contest in four races of the 2007 GP2 Series. Then, between 2010-2015, Jimenez was part of the Brazilian Stock Car Challenge and has been a regular fixture in the Porsche GT3 Endurance Series ever since.

Bueno on the other hand made his career out of touring car racing. Since 1997, Bueno has competed in the Brazilian Stock Car Championship, where between 2004-2010, he also competed in the Argentine TC2000 Series. In 2010, he made the move to the World Touring Car Championship, lasting two seasons at that level.

Between 2013-2015, the Brazilian duo were team-mates in the the FIA GT Series, which morphed into the Blancplain Sprint Series in 2014, competing for BMW Sports Trophy Team Brazil.

Being among the first riders to race in the first official competition of electric car production is a privilege,” Bueno said to e-racing365.

“Jaguar is making history by being at the forefront of premium vehicle electrification.”

Added Jimenez: “I am very pleased to be chosen by Jaguar Brazil and to participate in this unprecedented championship.

“Certainly this event will go into the history of world motorsport and to be part of it is fantastic. I have good tuning with Caca: we have been together for three years in Europe and we had many podiums.

“Now as teammates I’m sure we’ll take the Brazilian flag to the top of the podium.”

Jimenez and Bueno, along with Bryan Sellers and Katherine Legge from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will now take part in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy pre-season testing at Silverstone this week.