Lario and Hämäläinen ready to make the most of 2018 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB

Taisko “Tade” Lario and his co-driver Tatu Hämäläinen head in to Dayinsure Wales Rally GB this week still in the fight for the WRC3 Championship title in their Peugeot 208 R2.

After sitting out Rally Turkey, the Finnish pair head to the UK in a good mood, “I’m feeling very good.” said Lario. “We didn’t race in Turkey so I’m really looking forward to the race after this break. It’s going to be an interesting rally. The weather conditions are always a bit of a mystery in Wales.

“The special stages are not very challenging, but weather can make this race difficult. It can be foggy, rainy and muddy”

With two rallies remaining Lario and Hämäläinen currently sit in fourth place and will be looking to make the most of things as the top three drivers will not be racing this weekend.

“The situation looks good for us. We aim to win. Nevertheless, we have to cross the finish line,

“We’ll see how fast we are on Friday and try to get ahead of others. On Saturday, we need to be careful because 9 special stages will be driven without a service.

“The smallest damage in the car may mean that it is game over.” he added.

Lario will head in to Wales Rally GB for the first time this weekend, knowing that preparation is important for this rally.

“The recce plays an important role. With the help of my excellent and experienced team it is possible to adjust the car in the best possible way.”