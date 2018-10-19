Lewis Hamilton confident Mick Schumacher will reach F1

Reining Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton is confident that Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time World Championship winner Michael Schumacher, will be able to progress to the sport in the near future, possibly as early as 2020.

Hamilton, who is currently a Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver, said: “Michael is named the greatest driver of all time, he’s got the most titles so there will 100% be a Schumacher back in Formula One.”

Although Schumacher is not official linked with any team at present, the Team Principal at Scuderia Ferrari, Maurizio Arrivabene, has said in the past that there would always be opportunities with the Italian team for the youngster.

Hamilton said that Schumacher would be able to break in to the sport simply as a result of his name, but said that this was not necessarily a bad thing.

“Partly because of the name but secondly he’s doing a great job – he obviously has a lot of talent like his dad had. Even if I had a kid that wants to race, and even if he’s no good he can make it to F1 because of the name.

“He’s doing a really great job and he’s a really great kid as well. He’s come and been part of our team in a couple of weekends, like last year and he’s very attentive and he’s got great talent like his dad had.

“I don’t think his name will be a burden in my personal opinion. I think it could be great for the sport.”

If all goes to plan for the nineteen year old, he will then make the jump to Formula 2; a final decision is to be made in the next few weeks. He appears to have a strong chance, having just won the European Formula 3 series in which he is currently competing.