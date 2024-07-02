Magnussen Pleased with P8 Finish in Austria as Fight for 2025 Drive Continues

Kevin Magnussen was delighted to be in the points for just a second time in the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, as he went from twelfth on the grid to finishing eighth.

Not only did Magnussen score points for the first time since the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, it was a double points finish for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team too, with Nico Hülkenberg finishing ahead of Sergio Pérez and inside the top six.

Speaking to F1TV, Magnussen was delighted with the result, claiming it puts them back in the fight for seventh in the Constructors Championship.

Magnussen said: “I’m a bit tired right now but good race, really happy. Nico in sixth, and me in eighth, good bunch of points for the team there. I couldn’t be happy, we’re back in the game for P7 in the championship and great to be back.

“It has been a smooth weekend. Good qualifying with no traffic, well managed, two good pitstops in the race and strategy spot on. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Magnussen also finished ninth in the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, just one place behind the point paying positions. It was without a doubt the Dane’s best weekend of the 2024 season and it comes at a good time, with his contract up at the end of the season.

Hülkenberg is already confirmed to be leaving, driving for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber in 2025, and with Ollie Bearman extremely likely to drive for the American team next season, there’s only one seat up for grabs. Magnussen will be hoping for a string of point finishes, especially with Haas reportedly prepared to look elsewhere and with the likes of Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas looking for new teams, Magnussen will have to prove his worth, if he is to stay.