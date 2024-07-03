FIA World Rally Championship

Rally Greece signs two-year extension deal with WRC Promoter

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The organizer of Rally Greece and the WRC Promoter have signed a new contract with a two-year extension and will be featured in the FIA World Rally Championship until 2027.

The current contract would be valid until next year but the two parties have now agreed to extend it and then the rally is expected to return to its traditional June date like it was back in the old days. The decision is still under subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

The event made a comeback to the WRC calendar in 2021 after nearly a eight-year hiatus. In recent years, the rally has been held in September, but now it will return to early summer. the rally which is more known as the Acropolis Rally, was part of the inaugural WRC season in 1973 and was featured in the rally calendars all the way to 2013.

The 2024 EKO Acropolis Rally will be held between 5-8 September in the city of Lamia and will include legendary stages such as Tarzan and Thiva, marking the rally’s last appearance as an autumn event.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, this rally is a cornerstone of our championship and a favorite among our global fanbase and competitors alike. None of this would be possible without the support from Prime Minister Mitsotakis since day one. I must also acknowledge the invaluable contributions from Lefteris Avgenakis in the past and Yiannis Vroutsis now. Their understanding of the positive impact that bringing the WRC to Greece creates has been instrumental, and we look forward to continuing this journey in 2026 and 2027.” Jona Siebel, WRC Promoter Managing Director, said.

