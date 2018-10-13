Lundqvist Masters Conditions to Take Silverstone Pole

Linus Lundqvist took first blood at Silverstone ahead of the final BRDC British F3 Championship weekend. The Double R Racing driver set a time of 2min 13.240 to claim his third pole of the year.

The Swede enters the weekend with a 50 point lead, but hit back spectacularly after a dismal Donington Park round in which his lead had been slashed in half. His last pole had come here at Silverstone five months ago.

Another wet and dreary morning at Silverstone welcomed the field with Lundqvist quick to take advantage in the early stages, going top. These first exploratory laps proved to be vital for a number of the runners with the weather continuing to change.

Notably Nicolai Kjaergaard was not one of these drivers. Getting caught amongst traffic during his early run, the Dane looked to be languishing behind his rival as the clock ticked down. A late spurt of laps in clear air did save Kjaergaard, jumping up to fourth, leaving him in a strong position to challenge.

Joining Lundqvist in the battle pole had been Tom Gamble and Billy Monger. The British pair needed a strong end of season, with Gamble himself still in the first for third overall.

Monger saved his best until last, snatching second away from Gamble with his final lap. It would though not be enough to even challenge Lundqvist, crossing the line 0.387 seconds down. Gamble’s third will be vital with his rivals Krishnaraaj Mahadik in eighth and Kush Maini fifteenth.

Fifth would go to the ever impressive Clement Novalak as he looks to end his season on high. The Carlin driver has been disappointed by his lack of podiums, but a strong qualifying sets him up for race one later today. He will be joined on the third row by Manuel Maldonado, carrying over his speed from Friday, as Ayrton Simmons lines up seventh.