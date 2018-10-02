Pérez frustrated the team couldn’t maximise point scoring finish in Russia

Sergio Pérez was left frustrated after only managing finish the Russian Grand Prix in tenth position, just behind team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Since their rebirth, Racing Point Force India F1 Team have fought back to build up their points total which was reset due to the team being sold.

Despite the team recording another double points finish, Perez came away from Sochi disheartened that they couldn’t end the race further up the results.

“We tried everything as a team today: trying to push all the time and it’s a bit disappointing not to maximise the points we could have scored.

“We swapped positions [with Esteban] because we thought I could put more pressure on Magnussen, but I couldn’t get through. Our race wasn’t the most exciting and in the end we could only follow each other.”

The Mexican believes that if there was a slightly bigger DRS zone they could have made further progress.

“Overtaking was very hard and maybe we lacked a couple of hundred meters of DRS to be able to make a move.

“We tried our best and we worked well as a team, but in the end P9 and P10 was all we could achieve today.”