World Superbike

Rampant Rea Takes Eighth Straight Win

Jonathan Rea - Photo Credit: Kawasaki
Jonathan Rea extended his WorldSBK winning streak on Sunday at Magny Cours, taking his eighth consecutive victory and fourth double in a row. The Ulsterman claimed a comfortable win from ninth on the grid ahead of Chaz Davies, earning him another all-time record with the most podium finishes in World Superbike Championship history.

Sporting a special gold fairing in celebration of his fourth world title, Rea was intent on demonstrating his championship credentials and produced another ruthless display of overtaking, climbing from ninth to fourth by the time the field reached the Adelaide hairpin for the first time. Only Davies, Michael van der Mark and Marco Melandri were ahead of him and it initially, it seemed as though the squabbling over second was allowing Davies to escape.

Once the world champion had finally overhauled van der Mark on lap three, a one second gap had opened up but Rea’s race pace saw him move straight onto the tail of the Aruba.it Ducati in two laps, eventually easing the Welshman aside into the 180° corner on lap 12. From there, victory was never in doubt with Chaz lacking the pace, or the fitness, to launch a counter attack.

Van der Mark followed home in third for his tenth podium of the season while Tom Sykes chased down Melandri to snatch fourth on the penultimate lap. Lorenzo Savadori capped off his best weekend of the year with sixth ahead of Alex Lowes and Xavi Fores while Leon Camier salvaged ninth for Red Bull Honda ahead of home favourite Loris Baz.

 

WorldSBK 2018: Acerbis French Round: Race Two

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
11. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team34:16.364
27. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati+1.804
360. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team+3.552
466. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+4.879
533. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati+6.505
632. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+11.477
722. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team+15.077
812. Xavi ForesDucatiBarni Racing Team+17.339
92. Leon CamierHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike+17.655
1076. Loris BazBMWGULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team+22.725
1150. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+23.257
1254. Toprak RazgatliogluKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+23.637
1321. Michael Ruben RinaldiDucatiAruba.it Racing – Junior Team+26.756
1481. Jordi TorresMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+28.178
1536. Leandro MercadoKawasakiOrelac Racing VerdNatura+29.292
1645. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike+38.534
1799. PJ JacobsenHondaTripleM Honda WorldSBK Team+42.776
1840. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam GoEleven Kawasaki+46.765
1911. Jeremy GuarnoniKawasakiTeam Pedercini Racing+51.689
NC96. Jakub SmrzYamahaGuandalini Racing+4 Laps
NC121. Mattheu LussianaApriliaDreamteamcompany+19 Laps

The podium finishers in race two at Magny Cours (Photo Credit: Kawasaki)
Rea marked the achievement with an entertaining 'Four of a Kind' celebration (Photo Credit: Kawasaki)
