Clio Cup Graduate Dorlin “Really Excited” By McLaren Development Deal

Renault UK Clio Cup vice-champion James Dorlin has expressed his delight after being signed as a McLaren Automotive Development Driver for 2019.

It was announced yesterday that Dorlin, Jordan Collard and Josh Smith have joined existing member Lewis Proctor for the second year of the programme.

While it has been confirmed that Dorlin will compete in a McLaren 570S GT4 in 2019, it is not yet known in which championship that will be.

It could likely be the British GT Championship though, with the first four members of the scheme having competed in the series this season with Tolman Motorsport.

Alongside the race programme, the Yorkshire driver will benefit from guidance in PR, marketing and sponsorship as well as fitness, nutrition, data and telemetry, and contract management.

“I’m really excited to be part of the DDP,” said Dorlin. “It’s a great opportunity for me to progress my career and to be doing so with McLaren is a real privilege.

“2019 is sure to be a massive learning curve but I’m confident we will be achieving some very strong results from day one. I’m looking forward to starting what will hopefully be a long, successful journey with McLaren Automotive.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome three bright talents to the driver development programme for 2019,” commented McLaren Automotive director of motorsport Dan Walmsley.

“James Dorlin, Jordan Collard and Josh Smith impressed us during the selection process and join us on the back of excellent results in their respective 2018 campaigns.”