Claudio Corti will make his Bennetts British Superbike debut next season after signing for Team WD40.

The 31-year-old steps up into the premier class after joining forces with the team’s Superstock 1000 outfit, the STAUFF Quick Connect Academy, midway through the 2018 season. Despite it being his first time riding in the UK, Corti was able to learn the circuits quickly and was pushing for podiums towards the end of the year.

Having competed in championships around the world Corti is now excited to be involved and race within BSB. He commented:

“This is very exciting for me; I have raced in a lot of different championships around the world and there is something special about BSB. I have enjoyed the races this year with the team and I would like to thank Brent, Geoff, the team and everyone at WD-40 for the opportunity to race in BSB.

“It is so close in BSB; the competition is very high and I have seen that this year, but this is what I like and I am looking forward to race the new GR Motorsport Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX10rr. It is going to be hard for sure, but I am in love with the challenge and I hope to make more people here in Italy love BSB too.”

Corti is a former European Superstock champion, and has also scored points in the World Superbike Championship and Moto2. He also rode for Forward Racing in MotoGP.

Team WD40 owner, Brent Gladwin, is looking forward to working with Corti in 2019. He said:

“We are absolutely delighted that we can announce our 2019 plans before the Christmas break. We developed a fantastic working relationship with Claudio this season as part of The STAUFF Quick Connect Academy program. We quickly built a great relationship as SHORTS became part of the Team, he really impressed us with his overall attitude, skill and desire to race. We now look forward to working together in the Superbike class and taking the next steps forward.”

Alongside the announcement of Corti, the team also confirmed that they’ll take their partnership with WD40 into an eighth season.