Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team confirm launch date for 2019 challenger

written by Grant Rivers
Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team has confirmed that it will unveil its new car on the morning of the first pre-season testing date in Barcelona.

The Hinwil squad will take the wraps off its car at 8:20 AM local time on Monday, 18 February in the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya paddock.

Sauber will field a brand new line-up this season consisting of Kimi Räikkönen, who joins after a five-year stretch at Ferrari, and Antonio Giovinazzi, a Ferrari junior who will contest his first full Formula 1 season.

The team started the year in a poorly in 2018, and looked set be back-markers, however, strong development saw the team climb the mid-field ladder, with newly promoted Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc scoring a number of seventh place finishes.

Half of the 2019 field have now confirmed their launch plans for the new season. McLaren F1 Team  and Ferrari have announced car launches on 14 and 15 February. Renault F1 Team and Racing Point Force India F1 have announced ‘season launch’ events for 12 and 13 February.

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, Aston Martin Red Bull, Haas F1 Team, Red Bull Toro Rosso and Williams Racing are yet to confirm their launch plans for the new season, with the first day of testing less than a month away.

