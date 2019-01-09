Endurance Racing

Caterham Motorsport to launch multi-class endurance race

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Caterham Motorsport to launch multi-class endurance race
Credit: Caterham Motorsport

Caterham Motorsport has announced plans for a new multi-class endurance race, set to be held at Silverstone on 16 March.

The Caterham Motorsport Team Enduro will feature a mixture of Roadsport, 270R and 310R, with drivers forming ‘Super Teams’ in their own cars.

The four-hour race will be run in partnership with the British Racing and Sports Car Club will act as the opening event for the 2019 Caterham Motorsport season.

The ‘Super Teams’ will feature driver grading, determined on their positions in past championships, for example a successful driver will be paired with someone from the middle of the grid and a backmarker.

Each driver will get a maximum session time of thirty minutes along with a minimum track-time limit to make sure each driver has played their part in the final results.

“While there are other multi-class race events out there this will be the first that sees different class cars come together to race in a relay style race.” said Simon Lambert, Chief Motorsport and Technical Officer at Caterham Motorsport.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for our drivers to take part and warm-up ahead of another year of exciting racing while getting to know those taking part in other championships.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Caterham Motorsport Season Starts at Snetterton

April 20, 2015

Titles to the power of six as Caterham...

October 24, 2014

Laura Tillet Blog: As One Door Closes, Another...

September 8, 2014

Caterham Extends Partnership with Mission Motorsport

March 18, 2014

Greaves Confirm Two Car ELMS Campaign

February 17, 2014

Rossi Takes Final GP2 Pole Of 2013

November 2, 2013

Caterham Host Free Race Event At Silverstone

October 10, 2013

Caterham Motorsport Ready For Le Mans LMP2 Debut

June 20, 2013

Greaves Unveil Caterham Livery For Le Mans

June 5, 2013

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More