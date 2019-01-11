Coates and Hammerton to spearhead Team HARD’s Clio Cup assault

Team HARD have announced that Max Coates and Ethan Hammerton are to join their squad for the 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup season.

A stalwart in multiple championships across the UK, Team HARD have made a statement of intent with their line-up by signing the capable Coates and the exciting up and coming Hammerton for their maiden Clio Cup season.

In the deal with HARD, both drivers will have the opportunity to test the squad’s British Touring Car Championship Volkswagen CC during the mid-season tyre test.

Clio Cup race winner Coates will be entering his fourth season in the championship. In his previous three years in the series, Max has consistently finished in the top four of the drivers standings. With four wins and the most pole positions of anyone in 2018, Max goes into 2019 with unfinished business and eyes on the overall title.

Ethan Hammerton took part in the final two rounds of the 2018 BTCC and as a winner of HARD’s Young Driver Scholarship, the opportunity to partner Coates in this feeder series is a fantastic opportunity to build upon his potential.

Max is confident of a successful 2019, “This will be my fourth season in the championship, we came so close to taking the title in 2018.

“I’ve learnt more and more each year, as have my mechanics, and we feel confident about the season ahead. I’m particularly looking forward to racing a Clio at Knockhill which will be a great spectacle for drivers and fans alike.”

Meanwhile Team HARD boss Tony Gilham spoke of the potential of both his drivers, “We’ve wanted to join the Clio Cup for some years and the timing is just right with Max and Ethan.

“With his results in the Clio Cup, Max is going to be a very strong contender for the title. Ethan was the winner of our young driver scholarship and is a very exciting talent.