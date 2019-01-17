FOZ Motorsport Enter New Class In Clio Cup Series

Michelin Clio Cup Series newcomers FOZ Motorsport are the first confirmed entry for the championship’s new-for-2019 Sport Series class.

The Buckinghamshire-based team will run third-generation Clio X85s for series returnee Peter Bennett and debutants Neal Foster and Simon Harrison.

Bennett was a podium finisher in the championship during his spell between 2013 and 2015, while Foster starred in the MSVR All-Comers series last year.

Harrison meanwhile has experience across Formula Ford, rallying and hillclimb competition.

“It’s fantastic to be a part of the brand-new Sport Series for 2019, and the entire team is looking forward to joining the grid,” commented Foster.

“We’ve been keeping tabs on the championship, and it’s clear to see with the new class structure and tweaks for this season it’s going places.”

Bennett added: “It’s great to be returning to the series. Having tasted success last time I raced in the championship, I’m aiming for more of the same in 2019.”