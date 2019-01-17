Hamilton Leads Trio Of Clio Cup Series Returnees

2018 championship podium finisher John Hamilton is one of three drivers to be returning to the Michelin Clio Cup Series grid this year.

Paul Bell and James Joannou will join Hamilton in racing third-generation Clio Cup cars in the championship’s headline Race Series class.

After making his series debut in the 2017 finale, Hamilton visited the podium three times during a truncated 2018 campaign with Jade Developments.

His season was cut short due to car damage and personal injuries sustained in a high-speed incident at Snetterton, but now he’s back for a title tilt in 2019.

“I am convinced that I’m fast enough to compete for more podiums and have a serious crack at the championship,” said Hamilton.

“I’ve beaten all the main protagonists in several races last season, so I should be in with a shout of doing so again if everything goes to plan this year.”

Former Scottish Saloons and MINI Challenge racer Bell returns for a first full season after taking consistent points during a partial campaign in 2018.

Bell said: “I’ve familiarised myself with the car and the championship. The plan now is keep developing consistently and work towards podium finishes.”

Joannou meanwhile will graduate to the Race Series with MRM following two years in the Road class, with a great 2018 seeing him take 13 podiums and vice-champion honours.

“The time came for a fresh challenge,” he commented. “After getting up to speed, I’m confident we can work towards some strong results at the back end of the season.”